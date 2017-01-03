Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Selfridges Apple Watch Pop Up Shop Shuts Down
Amid rumors that the Galeries Lafayette Apple Watch pop up shop will be shuttered this month, Apple also appears to have shut down its Apple Watch shop at the high-end Selfridges department store in London, England.
The Selfridges retail store listing, which previously showed the Selfridges store front along with store hours and location, has been removed from Apple's website and now redirects to a list of UK stores.
Apple's Selfridges pop up shop was first introduced in 2015 alongside the launch of the Apple Watch. It was located in the iconic Wonder Room, which is a 19,000 square-foot hall that houses a number of luxury jewelry and watch brands.
There was no warning that the Selfridges pop up shop would be shut down, but rumors have suggested Apple is planning to close the Galeries Lafayette Apple Watch pop up shop this month due to poor sales.
At this time, the Galeries Lafayette Apple Watch page is still intact, as is the Isetan listing for Apple's luxury pop up shop at the Isetan department store in Tokyo, Japan.
There's no word on whether the Isetan shop is shutting down, but Apple has reportedly been reducing the number of employees at Galeries Lafayette ahead of its closure.
If poor sales are the reason behind the end of the Galeries Lafayette pop up shop, it's likely the Selfridges store suffered from similar problems. Both stores were originally set up to sell the high-end Apple Watch Edition made from 18-karat gold and priced up to $17,000, but Apple discontinued that model in September of 2016, replacing it with the lower-priced ceramic Edition models.
43 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Hype: it can only take you so far.
41 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
Hype: it can only take you so far.
Pop up stores: They're not permanent.
45 minutes ago at 02:07 pm
Pimps do not go to those stores.
46 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
And I was just planning to visit.....
15 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
The biggest problem with Apple today is that they have a fundamental misunderstanding of their customers.
39 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
"Pop-up retail, also known as pop-up store (pop-up shop in the UK, Australia and Ireland) or flash retailing, is a trend of opening short-term sales spaces that started in Los Angeles and now pop up all over..."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pop-up_retail
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pop-up_retail
21 minutes ago at 02:31 pm
Doubtful it's poor sales. More likely it's due to Apple now focusing the Watch as a "Fitness" gadget as opposed to a "Fashion" gadget which is something they should have done in the first placeActually I think they were right in market Ng it as jewellery first, utility second. The other way around makes it too geeky and not likely to replace your regular watch full time. I guess the transition was always part of the plan.
