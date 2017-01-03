New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares New 'Best of 2016' Video

Tuesday January 3, 2017 12:56 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple today added a new video to its YouTube channel, highlighting some of the best apps, songs, movies, TV shows, books, and podcasts released during 2016.

The video focuses on all of Apple's editorial picks for top content, which were first announced in early December, along with some new additions. Content depicted in short clips is organized into categories like "We Celebrate," "What Mattered Most," and "The Most Fun," with a full list available below.


Music: Drake - Hotline, The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down, David Bowie - Blackstar, Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better, Maren Morris - My Church

Beats 1: Chance The Rapper - No Problem, Lady Gaga - A-Yo, J Balvin - Safari, Christine And The Queens - Tilted

Movies: La La Land, Moonlight, Deadpool, Sausage Party, American Honey, Kubo and the Two Strings, Sing Street

TV Shows: Steven Universe, This is Us, Atlanta

Podcast: Heavyweight

Apps: Severed, Prisma SketchBook Motion

Books: Yaa Gyasi - Homegoing, Matthew Desmond - Evicted, Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run, Meredith Russo - If I Was Your Girl, Michael Chabon - Moonglow

Apple's full list of the best Music, Movies, TV Shows, Podcasts, and Books of 2016 can be found in our dedicated Best Of post. We also did a separate post listing all of Apple's top App Store picks for the year.
HiVolt
18 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
LOL.. Drake... Yeah, that's music... :ROFLCOPTER:
Aluminum213
12 minutes ago at 01:09 pm

LOL.. Drake... Yeah, that's music... :ROFLCOPTER:


Sorry they didn't play country "music"
Schwyz
12 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
Shame Apple's products didn't make list. But then again, they weren't all that revolutionary.

Here's to hoping for 2017 revolution.
