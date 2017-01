Apple Shares New 'Best of 2016' Video

Apple today added a new video to its YouTube channel, highlighting some of the best apps, songs, movies, TV shows, books, and podcasts released during 2016.The video focuses on all of Apple's editorial picks for top content, which were first announced in early December, along with some new additions. Content depicted in short clips is organized into categories like "We Celebrate," "What Mattered Most," and "The Most Fun," with a full list available below.Drake - Hotline, The Chainsmokers - Don't Let Me Down, David Bowie - Blackstar, Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better, Maren Morris - My ChurchChance The Rapper - No Problem, Lady Gaga - A-Yo, J Balvin - Safari, Christine And The Queens - TiltedLa La Land, Moonlight, Deadpool, Sausage Party, American Honey, Kubo and the Two Strings, Sing StreetSteven Universe, This is Us, AtlantaHeavyweightSevered, Prisma SketchBook MotionYaa Gyasi - Homegoing, Matthew Desmond - Evicted, Bruce Springsteen - Born to Run, Meredith Russo - If I Was Your Girl, Michael Chabon - MoonglowApple's full list of the best Music, Movies, TV Shows, Podcasts, and Books of 2016 can be found in our dedicated Best Of post . We also did a separate post listing all of Apple's top App Store picks for the year.