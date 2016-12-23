New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Best iPhone and iPad Apps on Sale Through the Holidays

Friday December 23, 2016 10:00 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Today marks the first day of Apple's annual iTunes Connect holiday shutdown, meaning the App Store will be void of any new or updated apps between now and Tuesday, December 27. In the meantime, iPhone and iPad users have plenty of time to capitalize on holiday sales for a number of popular apps.

altoAlto's Adventure
$3.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: A beautiful endless runner with procedurally generated terrain based on real-world snowboarding.


day-oneDay One
$4.99 → $2.99
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: A popular journaling app for capturing everything from once-in-a-lifetime events to everyday moments.


tweetbotTweetbot
$9.99 → $4.99
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: A popular Twitter app with granular mute filters, support for multiple accounts, timeline syncing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and more.


djay-prodjay Pro for iPad
$19.99 → $9.99
iPad
Editor's Note: A popular app for DJs that integrates with your media library and Spotify. 2016 Apple Design Award Winner.


bywordByword
$5.99 → $2.99
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: A popular app for writing with text-to-HTML tool Markdown.


duet-displayDuet Display
$19.99 → $9.99
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: Turn a plugged-in iPad or iPhone into an extra display for your Mac or PC. Praised for lag-free experience in reviews.


dontstarveDon't Starve: Pocket Edition
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: MacRumors sister website TouchArcade called this game a masterpiece of horror, humor, and hunger.


broken-ageBroken Age
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: A popular animated puzzle-filled adventure game. Apple Editors' Choice Winner.


pandemicPandemic: The Board Game
$6.99 → $1.99
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: An award-wining board game in which players are put in an apocalyptic situation where they must work as a team to save the world.


i3Out There: Ω Edition
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
Editor's Note: MacRumors sister website TouchArcade gave this galactic adventure game 5 out of 5 stars.


nba2k17NBA 2K17
$7.99 → $2.99
iPhone
Editor's Note: The latest iPhone version of the popular NBA 2K franchise.

More deals can be found on AppShopper and through the ongoing App Santa promotion, which in addition to some of the apps above, includes discounts on Vee, Screens, Soulver, Pennies, Launch Center Pro, Drafts 4, Interact, Deliveries, Castro, Group Text+, Star Walk, Rando Emoji, and PCalc.

The annual App Store holiday shutdown has also provided TouchArcade with an opportunity to finalize its list of the 100 best games available this year. Nintendo franchises ruled with Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run this year, alongside popular titles like Clash Royale, Lumines, and Deus Ex GO.

