Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Best iPhone and iPad Apps on Sale Through the Holidays
Alto's Adventure
$3.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A beautiful endless runner with procedurally generated terrain based on real-world snowboarding.
Day One
$4.99 → $2.99
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A popular journaling app for capturing everything from once-in-a-lifetime events to everyday moments.
Tweetbot
$9.99 → $4.99
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A popular Twitter app with granular mute filters, support for multiple accounts, timeline syncing across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and more.
djay Pro for iPad
$19.99 → $9.99
iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A popular app for DJs that integrates with your media library and Spotify. 2016 Apple Design Award Winner.
Byword
$5.99 → $2.99
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A popular app for writing with text-to-HTML tool Markdown.
Duet Display
$19.99 → $9.99
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: Turn a plugged-in iPad or iPhone into an extra display for your Mac or PC. Praised for lag-free experience in reviews.
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: MacRumors sister website TouchArcade called this game a masterpiece of horror, humor, and hunger.
Broken Age
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: A popular animated puzzle-filled adventure game. Apple Editors' Choice Winner.
Pandemic: The Board Game
$6.99 → $1.99
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: An award-wining board game in which players are put in an apocalyptic situation where they must work as a team to save the world.
Out There: Ω Edition
$4.99 → 99 cents
iPhone and iPad
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: MacRumors sister website TouchArcade gave this galactic adventure game 5 out of 5 stars.
NBA 2K17
$7.99 → $2.99
iPhone
AppShopper | App Store
Editor's Note: The latest iPhone version of the popular NBA 2K franchise.
More deals can be found on AppShopper and through the ongoing App Santa promotion, which in addition to some of the apps above, includes discounts on Vee, Screens, Soulver, Pennies, Launch Center Pro, Drafts 4, Interact, Deliveries, Castro, Group Text+, Star Walk, Rando Emoji, and PCalc.
The annual App Store holiday shutdown has also provided TouchArcade with an opportunity to finalize its list of the 100 best games available this year. Nintendo franchises ruled with Pokémon GO and Super Mario Run this year, alongside popular titles like Clash Royale, Lumines, and Deus Ex GO.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Clearly "Best Apps" is subjective.Of course it is. If you have any personal suggestions, feel free to share!
Anyone ever try the Duet Display app? Can't believe I've never seen it before.
yup. use it all the time when I travel and I need a second monitor. Just for kicks once awhile, I use my iPhone Plus as a display too.
Of course it is. If you have any personal suggestions, feel free to share!Thanks for sharing some discount apps! Bring in some more like this due to negative articles as of late.
Anyone ever try the Duet Display app? Can't believe I've never seen it before.
Don't think about it. Buy it immediately.
Anyone ever try the Duet Display app? Can't believe I've never seen it before.Years ago. It's fantastic. Even on a MBP Mid-2010. Didn't realise it had double in price since I bought it. It's like a standard Apple app.
Anyone ever try the Duet Display app? Can't believe I've never seen it before.Definitely a must have app. Great for productivity, and can't beat the $10 price for a second monitor. Also, using touch screen macOS on an iPad is a neat feature.
yup. use it all the time when I travel and I need a second monitor. Just for kicks once awhile, I use my iPhone Plus as a display too.
Well isn't this just amazing...
Thank you! :D
Does iOS Universal mean there is an AppleTV version?
No, universal means iPhone and iPad. Apple TV is listed separately if available.
[ Read All Comments ]