New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

2016 MacBook Pro Denied Recommendation From Consumer Reports Due to Battery Life inconsistencies

Thursday December 22, 2016 2:53 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's 2016 MacBook Pro has failed to receive a purchase recommendation from Consumer Reports due to battery life issues that were encountered during testing. Battery life reportedly "varied dramatically" from one trial to another.

According to a new report that covers the new MacBook Pro, the machine is the first of Apple's MacBooks that has not received a Consumer Reports recommendation.

The MacBook Pro battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next.

For instance, in a series of three consecutive tests, the 13-inch model with the Touch Bar ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 hours in the third. The 13-inch model without the Touch Bar worked for 19.5 hours in one trial but only 4.5 hours in the next. And the numbers for the 15-inch laptop ranged from 18.5 down to 8 hours.
Consumer Reports says that a laptop's battery generally varies by less than five percent from test to test, but because of the "disparate figures" found in the MacBook Pro test, an average battery life consumers might expect to see could not be determined.

For that reason, Consumer Reports used the lowest battery score, which prevented the MacBook Pro from getting a recommendation. "Consumer Reports finds that all three MacBook Pro laptops fail to meet our standards for recommended models," reads the report.

Some customers who bought a 2016 MacBook Pro began complaining of ongoing battery life issues with the machine shortly after purchasing, which ultimately led Apple to remove the "Time Remaining" battery life estimate in the macOS Sierra 10.12.2 update.

While removing the indicator didn't fix battery life issues, some other tweaks may have been implemented at the same time, as there have been reports of better battery life following the update.

Apple claims that its own internal testing has seen the MacBook Pro performing up to the company's standards, providing up to 10 hours of battery life when watching iTunes movies or browsing the web.

Apple declined to provide a comment to Consumer Reports, but had this to say: "Any customer who has a question about their Mac or its operation should contact AppleCare."

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
[ 198 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
junkstory
3 hours ago at 03:07 pm
The irony is that not a single person on this planet complained the 2015 was too thick. I haven't met anybody online or offline who said they wished it was thinner. Yet they trimmed it down along with the battery.
Rating: 39 Votes
Avatar
Appleaker
4 hours ago at 02:58 pm
I know his was due to the issues with the new battery design, but I hope it does something to wake Apple up. They need to stop putting the design team first, they seem extremely arrogant.

And I love the way they quoted Apples response :D
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
ike1707
3 hours ago at 03:01 pm
Good. Now learn something from this, Apple.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
coolbreeze
4 hours ago at 02:57 pm
Good. I don't have an issue with my 15" tMBP, but as the media presses Apple, they will have to either optimize the heck out of their software of stop the wafer thin obsession. Good for the future either way, although nothing will make some here happy, ever.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
lcseds
4 hours ago at 02:57 pm
A product rushed to market. No surprise. They really dropped the ball on this. They may as well not released anything "new".
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Boyd01
3 hours ago at 03:03 pm
They were testing it wrong! :D
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Rob_2811
3 hours ago at 03:40 pm
Has anybody told Consumer reports that this MacBook is 13% thinner than the previous model??!
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
anzio
4 hours ago at 02:58 pm
Weird. No major problems here on ours, it seems on par with my previous MacBook Pro's.

Anything to get people talking about Consumer Reports though I guess.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
dfelix
3 hours ago at 03:17 pm

Can we stop calling this a "MBP Battery" issue?

Obviously some piece of sw is draining the battery.
Could be macOS, a driver or any 3rd app that simply behaves bad.

So far I'm not seeing this behaviour on my 15" MB Pro so the hw is obviously not the problem.

Edit: the report actually made quit clear that Safari is the killer. With Chrome "we ran two trials on each of the laptops, and found battery life to be consistently high on all six runs.".

No.

Why didn't people complain like this for the 2015 one?

Oh I have a guess. This one has a battery issue, the other one didn't as much.

Apple's anorexia is biting it in the ass, and it's side effects are awesome. I just want to see that reality distortion field crash and burn.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
justiny
3 hours ago at 03:04 pm
Proud day in Cupertino... High fives all around.
Rating: 9 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]