Apple Names Best-Selling Holiday Movies of All Time on iTunes, Including 'Elf' and 'The Polar Express'

Apple today got in the holiday spirit by announcing the top five best-selling holiday movies of all time on iTunes, ever since the movie rental section of the digital marketplace opened in 2008.
The top five highest grossing iTunes holiday movies are:
The company prompted users to ask Siri on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to search for the movies listed today, as well as other seasonal mainstays like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.
- Elf [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / No Rental Available
- Home Alone [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental
- The Polar Express [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental
