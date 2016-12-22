Apple Names Best-Selling Holiday Movies of All Time on iTunes, Including 'Elf' and 'The Polar Express'

Thursday December 22, 2016 8:05 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today got in the holiday spirit by announcing the top five best-selling holiday movies of all time on iTunes, ever since the movie rental section of the digital marketplace opened in 2008.

The top five highest grossing iTunes holiday movies are:

  1. Elf [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental

  2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental

  3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / No Rental Available

  4. Home Alone [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental

  5. The Polar Express [Direct Link] - $9.99 HD Purchase / $3.99 HD Rental
Apple didn't offer any specifics behind each film's download numbers, but gave snippets about plots, writers, directors, and actors for each holiday favorite.

The company prompted users to ask Siri on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to search for the movies listed today, as well as other seasonal mainstays like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.

Avatar
DrewDaHilp1
6 hours ago at 08:40 am
Where does Die Hard rate?
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
WeemanWise
4 hours ago at 09:49 am
Die Hard is not on the list therefore the list in inaccurate and irrelevant.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
6 hours ago at 08:38 am
I'm surprised A Christmas Story didn't make the top five...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
5 hours ago at 09:26 am

No kidding, Home Alone and even worse, Polar Express over A Christmas Story? Come on people ...

FWIW, we're on about our about our 7-8th watch of A Christmas Story, 10 or so for Christmas Vacation :D


I wonder if the fact that A Christmas Story plays non-stop on certain networks this time of year, reduces the need to buy it on iTunes.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
jayducharme
6 hours ago at 08:23 am
Interesting. I guess it shows the demographics of most iTunes buyers more than anything else. What you've watched as a child during the holidays will be the videos you look back on fondly when you're older.

I don't like any of their top five. As for the other "mainstays" there are just two that I enjoy. I guess I could view it as, "I think different". Or maybe, "I'm old". :)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Flash SWT
4 hours ago at 09:51 am

I LOVE Die Hard but it's weird that I never think of it has a holiday film. Probably the case for others.


There are two types of people in this world: Those who think Die Hard is a Christmas movie; and those who are wrong.
[doublepost=1482429148][/doublepost]

I wonder if the fact that A Christmas Story plays non-stop on certain networks this time of year, reduces the need to buy it on iTunes.


I bet you're right. I only own it on Blu-Ray because it was on sale for like $2.99. Otherwise you're guaranteed to get your fix from cable TV every year.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Dave-Z
4 hours ago at 10:06 am
A few good ones on the list. Not on the list that I enjoy watching is Four Christmases.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ghostface147
5 hours ago at 09:16 am
I've actually never seen The Polar Express in english. Funny.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
6 hours ago at 08:21 am
I really don't get why Home Alone is so popular. It's not even close to the level of 'instant timeless classic' as the top three movies.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
landrew4
4 hours ago at 09:59 am
Not sure why anyone is debating what should be on the list. It is simply fact based list of what were the best-selling holiday movies on iTunes. It is not saying these are the best movies, just that for whatever reason the people who buy their movies on iTunes bought these more than any others. Now what would be interesting is to see how similar or dissimilar corresponding lists from Amazon and other sources to buy movies are. Might say something about the type (or at least tastes) of people who use each source are.
Rating: 1 Votes
