Apple Names Best-Selling Holiday Movies of All Time on iTunes, Including 'Elf' and 'The Polar Express'

Apple today got in the holiday spirit by announcing the top five best-selling holiday movies of all time on iTunes, ever since the movie rental section of the digital marketplace opened in 2008.The top five highest grossing iTunes holiday movies are:Apple didn't offer any specifics behind each film's download numbers, but gave snippets about plots, writers, directors, and actors for each holiday favorite.The company prompted users to ask Siri on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to search for the movies listed today, as well as other seasonal mainstays like Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Night Before, A Christmas Story, The Santa Clause, It’s a Wonderful Life, Love Actually and Mickey’s Christmas Carol.