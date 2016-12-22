Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
First Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatches to Launch Early Next Year
The two new flagship models will not have Google or Pixel branding, but rather branding from the undisclosed company manufacturing them—so one of Asus, Huawei, LG, Motorola, or a few other brands.
Following the launch of the two new smartwatches, the Android Wear 2.0 update will be pushed out for some, but not all, existing Android Wear watches:
• Moto 360 Sport
• LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE
• LG Watch Urbane
• LG G Watch R
• Polar M600
• Casio Smart Outdoor Watch
• Nixon Mission
• Tag Heuer Connected
• Fossil Q Marshal
• Fossil Q Founder
• Michael Kors Access Bradshaw
• Michael Kors Access Dylan
• Huawei Watch
• Huawei Watch Ladies
• Asus ZenWatch 2
• Asus ZenWatch 3
Following the launch of Google's two flagship models, other vendors will release new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches throughout 2017. The first Android 2.0 smartwatches are expected to be announced at CES in the first week of January. Other product unveilings will follow at the Baselworld trade show later in 2017.
The new Android Wear smartwatches will compete with the Apple Watch, which remains the best-selling smartwatch following the launch of new Series 2 models in September. Google also faces competition from Samsung, which runs its own Tizen software on its smartwatches rather than Android Wear.
Android Wear 2.0 will support native, standalone apps that do not require a paired smartphone to work, in addition to Android Pay and Google Assistant. The new version will also feature Apple Watch-like complications on watch faces and a Material Design makeover. The final developer preview will be released in January.
Nobody wants a round Apple Watch. The current design is pure perfection.
I would love a round Apple Watch. Not a nerdy square 80ies style Apple Watch. Apple should offer both versions.
A power hungry young guy at Apple will copy some part of this, and Tim will praise him. Next year, young guy will possibly try recommending something else, and get another praise. Then their head will swell, and they leave to start their own company. Years later, they are a janitor, wondering what went wrong.
What?
Yes! Android wear for the win! Call me when Apple finally designs a round Apple watch.
A power hungry young guy at Apple will copy some part of this, and Tim will praise him. Next year, young guy will possibly try recommending something else, and get another praise. Then their head will swell, and they leave to start their own company. Years later, they are a janitor, wondering what went wrong.Interesting.
Is this something that happened to you or someone you know?
Google also faces competition from Samsung, which runs its own Tizen software on its smartwatches rather than Android Wear.
Whatever competition that is....
And why should I care?
You don't have to care. And you know what else you don't have To do, you don't have to input comments such as yours that contribute negativity into the thread, which, it so happens to you started a thread while back about the negativity on this site and how it's driving away forum members. Respectfully, Seems your a product of your own environment in some aspects. (And I'm not trying to single you out) Cheer up. It's The Holidays.
Back on topic: A round variant of the Apple Watch is unlikely, I would like the diversity for further options, but the design currently really works for me. If anything, I would really like to see a larger variant, say 44 or 46 MM, which would equate to a larger battery (One would think.)
[USER=41348]@Derekuda[/USER] and [USER=840755]@dumastudetto[/USER], I see both your points and both directions seem fitting. I just hope the band configuration isn't changed where I lose all my bands.
Don't think so...
They had the chance to start again and ensure all products got updates and weren't fragmented. How?!
