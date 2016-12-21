2017 Honda CR-V With CarPlay Launches Today

Wednesday December 21, 2016 9:17 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Honda has announced its 2017 CR-V, compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto, goes on sale today at dealerships in the United States. The fifth-generation SUV has a suggested starting price of $24,045.

CarPlay and Android Auto are available on a 7-inch touchscreen built into the dashboard on select trims. The 2017 CR-V joins the 2016 and later Accord, 2016 and later Civic, 2016 Clarity Fuel Cell Sedan, 2017 Pilot, and 2017 Ridgeline among Honda's CarPlay-supported vehicles in the United States.

CarPlay brings Maps, Phone, Messages, Music, Podcasts, and a number of third-party apps, such as Spotify, to a vehicle's dashboard. Apple's in-car software platform can be controlled with Siri and your vehicle's built-in controls for convenient access to common iPhone features. It is compatible with iPhone 5 and later models.

Sasparilla
20 hours ago at 10:00 am
Did notice that the announcement said integration of voice based search and navigation functionality from your phone...

"The CR-V 's Display Audio system is compatible with the Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ platforms, giving customers seamless integration of key smartphone features and functions, including smartphone-powered GPS navigation and voice-controlled search capabilities"

Crappy car from a mediocre company launches with a crappy feature that Apple hasn't dropped yet.

Which part of this is desirable?


Gosh it sounds awful. Honda must be on the edge of bankruptcy...

Oh that's right, they're not. They're known for selling reliable cars that just run, which is why they're at the top of the (U.S. at least) market along with Toyota.

For those that want a reliable small SUV, then this probably fits their wants pretty well. Nice to see the tech getting spread everywhere.
vertical smile
21 hours ago at 09:25 am

does carplay let you use Google Maps instead?

I would rather have Waze.
Return Zero
19 hours ago at 11:14 am

Crappy car from a mediocre company launches with a crappy feature that Apple hasn't dropped yet.

Which part of this is desirable?


Either you're trolling or just misinformed... I can't tell. Honda is having a breakthrough year and leads the industry in many categories. The new CR-V already has loads of awards before it even hit the showrooms. Historically their vehicles have legendary reliability, excellent fuel economy, sporty manners, and ridiculously high resale value. Their $20k Civic is capable of autonomous cruising, braking, and lane-keeping. Apple CarPlay is a decent feature that will get better over time, and it sure as heck beats out a lot of infotainment systems in cars these days (especially Honda's, which is one of their few weak spots).
oneMadRssn
16 hours ago at 02:13 pm

It's not CarPlay's limitation. Google hasn't built the compatibility yet and I don't think they'll do it anytime soon. Since they also own Waze, that's unlikely too.


Maybe this is true, but I doubt it.

Firstly, they have Waze for the iOS, so making it for CarPlay to potentially expand their user base seems like something they would want to do.


The CarPlay API does not support third-party mapping apps yet. Plain and simple.

The CarPlay API is currently very limited, it only supports audio apps, automaker apps, and messaging apps ('https://developer.apple.com/carplay/'). That's it. This is why the only CarPlay-compatible third-party apps so far are mainly music apps (e.g., Pandora, iHeartRadio).

I'm hoping they will add support for mapping apps in iOS 11.
vertical smile
19 hours ago at 11:16 am

Ah... I see. I did not get that from your post at all.

It does add to cost, so that may be part of it. The BMW system uses BT to setup/configure then communicates over wifi in the car for the Carplay signal. So you would need both a BT and wifi chipset in the device. BMW does it with a wifi unit that is separate from the head unit.


Sorry about that.

That is all true about BMW, but it doesn't explain why VW has wireless CarPlay capable vehicles right now but Apple won't let them use it, or even show it off.

This might be a little technically above my head, but I don't understand why CarPlay cannot work over Bluetooth. Maybe it is bandwidth, but CarPlay doesn't seem to do anything that is bandwidth intensive. If CarPlay used BT, then that could bring wireless CarPlay to cars that currenly only have wired CarPlay.
KanosWRX
18 hours ago at 11:57 am

Crappy car from a mediocre company launches with a crappy feature that Apple hasn't dropped yet.

Which part of this is desirable?


I think your completely wrong, the car is actually really nice and has gotten great reviews so far. Plus I'll take Apple Car or Android Auto over any in car nav system!!!!!!!
akfgpuppet
15 hours ago at 03:24 pm
[MEDIA=youtube]jH1qbwZAn0E[/MEDIA]
Here is a review/test drive of this car. Looks like a pretty good car.
vertical smile
19 hours ago at 11:19 am

Not in my experience, no. I would love for someone else to chime in and prove me wrong.

CarPlay for me provides no functionality except easier access to Siri. I personally never use it. YMMV.


I have CarPlay, and I use Waze. Waze is not supported by CarPlay.

As for CarPlay providing Functionality, you are basically right, It doesn't add much. It has Pandora, but basically every headunit does now.

It give you Siri, but since Siri doesn't always work that well, so this might be a negative.

That is why I think CarPlay is very overrated. Maybe in the future it might get better, and it seems like it has so much potential, but as of right now, it is not anything special.
v0lume4
18 hours ago at 12:18 pm

What kind of car? Some cars already have decent systems in them. Honda's are pretty clunky, so I'd say CarPlay is a more welcome addition in their case.

I don't own a CarPlay-equipped vehicle, but I drove a rental Chevy Impala for a couple months and highly preferred CarPlay to it's built-in system.

Funny. The car that I was referring to was a 2016 GMC Sierra (probably runs the same infotainment system that your rental Impala did). I much prefer GMC's built-in system to CarPlay. Opinions opinions! :D

One oddity that I don't like with CarPlay--if I open an app on my phone (if it is CarPlay supported), the app will open on CarPlay as well, and vice versa. I'd much rather the two devices (phone and car) run independently.
ILuvEggplant
21 hours ago at 09:29 am

I would rather have Waze.

yes i actually prefer it too. does that work?
