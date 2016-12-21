2017 Honda CR-V With CarPlay Launches Today

Honda has announced its 2017 CR-V, compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto, goes on sale today at dealerships in the United States. The fifth-generation SUV has a suggested starting price of $24,045.
CarPlay and Android Auto are available on a 7-inch touchscreen built into the dashboard on select trims. The 2017 CR-V joins the 2016 and later Accord, 2016 and later Civic, 2016 Clarity Fuel Cell Sedan, 2017 Pilot, and 2017 Ridgeline among Honda's CarPlay-supported vehicles in the United States.
CarPlay brings Maps, Phone, Messages, Music, Podcasts, and a number of third-party apps, such as Spotify, to a vehicle's dashboard. Apple's in-car software platform can be controlled with Siri and your vehicle's built-in controls for convenient access to common iPhone features. It is compatible with iPhone 5 and later models.
