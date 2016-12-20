Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Apple Seeds Second Beta of macOS Sierra 10.12.3 to Developers
The second macOS Sierra 10.12.3 is available for download through the Apple Developer Center or through the software update mechanism in the Mac App Store.
According to Apple's release notes, the 10.12.3 update "improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac." No specific changes, bug fixes, or feature additions were discovered in the first beta, but we'll update this post should any new features be found in the second beta.
Oftentimes, with bug fixes, it's difficult to tell just what's included until Apple supplies detailed release notes with a release. The previous update, macOS 10.12.2, introduced several important bug fixes to resolve battery life issues, fix graphics problems, and more.
Available since September, macOS Sierra is the latest Mac operating system. It includes Siri support, Apple Pay for the web, Universal Clipboard, Apple Watch auto unlocking, improved iCloud Drive integration, Picture-in-Picture multitasking, and dozens of smaller features that can be found in our macOS Sierra roundup.
This vague "improves the stability, compatibility, and security" Apple puts on every update really doesn't cut it.
* HOW does it improve security?
* WHAT is changed to help compatibility?
* WHERE was stability improved?
It's like I'm back in elementary school English class.
Is this a real OS X update?
No, it's a macOS update
Is it too much to ask for specifics on bugs fixed in software updates? People shouldn't be having to ask "Does this fix _________ on my _______?". The release notes should cite specific issues.
Now, now...you don't need to know what's in these updates. Remember, Apple's target demographic are 12 year old girls whose bedrooms are filled with unicorns and rainbows and can't be bothered to know HOW or WHY things work. As long as there's more useless crap available to text to their friends, that's all that matters to Tim & Co. /s (maybe)
Oh I'd love to see your reaction to Windows 10 updates haha.Well, lets see.
Lots of Windows 10 users have been having trouble staying connected to the Internet this last week due to a DHCP bug that came up. That issue was just fixed as part of a larger Microsoft update rollup (KB3206632). Lets look at that ('https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4004227/windows-10-update-kb3206632') update...
* Improved reliability of Security Support Provider Interface.
* Addressed a service crash in CDPSVC that in some situations could lead to the machine not being able to acquire an IP address.
* Addressed issue where a Catalog-signed module installation does not work on Nano Server.
* Addressed issue with Devices left with Hello on for an excessive amount of time will not go into power savings mode.
* Addressed issue with gl_pointSize to not work properly when used with drawElements method in Internet Explorer 11.
* Addressed issue where Azure Active Directory-joined machines after upgrading to Windows 10 Version 1607 cannot sync with Exchange.
* Addressed additional issues with app compatibility, updated time zone information, Internet Explorer.
* Security updates to Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Uniscribe, Common Log File System Driver.
Would you say that is more or less informative than a single sentence assuring you your computer is somehow improved in stability, compatibility, and security if you install this update?
Hopefully Apple engineers are hard at work fixing the Notes sync issues with 10.12.2, alongside their commitment to updating emoji's. I'm not going to hold my breath.I'm still having issues with certain notes not syncing with this latest build...quite annoying.
Is it too much to ask for specifics on bugs fixed in software updates? People shouldn't be having to ask "Does this fix _________ on my _______?". The release notes should cite specific issues.
For those who care about specific security issues, and are technically informed enough to understand the details, Apple always publishes a detailed list of issues fixed complete with the CVE IDs. The latest one is here:
* https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207423
This includes detailed reports for each security fix, such as:
AppleGraphicsPowerManagement
[INDENT]Available for: macOS Sierra 10.12.1
Impact: A local user may be able to cause a system denial of service
Description: A null pointer dereference was addressed through improved input validation.
CVE-2016-7609: daybreaker@Minionz working with Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative[/INDENT]
which about as full a listing as anyone could wish for.
And for more general issues the detailed release notes provide moderate details on the issues fix, as for instance:
* https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT207307
Whether the detail level is sufficient is at times debatable. Does "Improves audio quality when using Siri and FaceTime with Bluetooth headphones." mean it fixes my specific problem with Brand X headphones? Quite possibly or perhaps it fixes a similar but different problem. One can never tell with out testing. Still, the level is detailed enough to set expectations.
Apple's products are used by a broad range of folk, from people who virtually technically illiterate to tech weenies who've been around for several decades and used the Mac for most of those years. They're policy of progressive disclosure seems entirely appropriate, at least to this old geezer.
