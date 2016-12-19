Updated models with AMD graphics options expected in early 2017.
Minecraft Launches on Apple TV Today for $19.99
Minecraft for Apple TV will also come with seven pieces of DLC, including Holiday 2015, Town Folk, and City Folk skin packs, along with other add-ons "for a limited time." Otherwise, the game is similar to every other version of Minecraft, tasking users with venturing into a randomly generated world and customizing it to their liking.
We’ve just released Minecraft for the slim black boxes. And, for a limited time, it comes with seven pieces of lovely DLC, giving you the chance to customise the fun to your liking. Minecraft: Apple TV Edition currently includes the Holiday 2015, Town Folk, and City Folk skin packs, along with the Plastic, Natural, Cartoon, and Festive 2016 mash-ups. It costs $19.99 and is rolling out in all regions as I type.The Apple TV version will also be up to date with the all-new Ender Update that Minecraft just launched. For those interested, Minecraft for Apple TV will cost $19.99.
$20 is a bit steep. I was hoping for $10 at launch...Isn't that what it costs on all platforms?
yikes, 20 bones.
They heard Nintendo just $10 for 24 levels of Mario.
PvP was the main reason that most people even played Minecraft in the first place.
ROFL.. CO-OP servers have always outnumbered PVP servers by more than 10 to 1.
I'm guessing the aTV version matches the console one.
Nope. It looks like it is the same as the Win10 version which is the PE (iOS/Android) version at its core.
I never understood the appeal of this game? Ugly graphics that belong in the 80's and boring gameplay. Am I missing something?
Yea, it's called an imagination. ;) The core of Minecraft is a sandbox game. YOU bring the story.
We used to suffer through such horrific graphics because the GPUs sucked. Now that it is intentional it is neither retro or schick. It's embarrassing.
Yea, that's why Lego bricks get less and less popular every year... not.
Gameplay and creative flexibility beat pretty graphics, especially when the limited graphics allowed the Java version to run on almost any computer more than 5 years ago and yet still support a possible world size that is 7 times the area of the planet. Find any other game that lets you explore in any direction for 30 Million meters.
And how much for those of us who aren't interested?
Only downside is the lack of mods, but then vanilla minecraft is fine too and you can make a lot of neat stuff without mods.
I wonder how you can use the remote to move around and craft..
