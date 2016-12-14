'Pastebot 2.0' Clipboard Manager From Tapbots Launches on Mac App Store

Wednesday December 14, 2016 9:42 AM PST by Juli Clover
Tapbots, the developers behind the popular Twitter client Tweetbot, today launched Pastebot 2.0 for Mac, which is designed to make copy and paste better.

Pastebot is a clipboard manager that saves everything you copy so you can access it later. Pasteboards, which are built into Pastebot, let you store links and snippets of text that you frequently copy and paste so you can access the info in just a few seconds.

Multiple Pasteboards can be used to keep your text clippings organized, and the clipboard itself can be opened up with a Command + Shift + V keyboard shortcut or through a Menu bar app. Filters can be applied to copied text snippets for formatting purposes to save even more time. Options include Create List, Wrap in Paragraph Tags, Convert to Plain Text, Change Case, Emoji Remover, and more.

Pastebot has been in beta testing since August, but is now available for download from the Mac App Store starting today. It's priced at $19.99. [Direct Link]

During beta testing, Pastebot content was not able to sync between Macs because CloudKit is required, and CloudKit was not available to apps outside of the Mac App Store prior to the release of Xcode 8. With the version that's launching today, syncing is available so Pastebot can be used across multiple Macs.

Tags: Tapbots, Pastebot
macduke
1 week ago
I use Paste, an app you can get for $10 on the Mac App Store. It works really well! Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/paste-smart-clipboard-history/id967805235?mt=12
4ubrey
1 week ago
I own many pieces of paid software from these guys. That said...

$20?! iOS 10 and Sierra do such a large part of the function of this software. It's not that it isn't useful - it's not $20 useful.
Evil Spoonman
1 week ago

Mark jardine one of devs seems more interest in buying expensive sport cars, probably the reason for this ridiculous pricing.


Mark has a modded Honda S2000. It's a pretty cheap car, and he would have bought it used.

It is not really okay to be critical of somebody's personal hobby in this way. Be critical of the product.
nutmac
1 week ago
$19.99? Ouch!

I've been beta testing Pastebot and I like it overall, but it's a bit slow and has few unaddressed bugs and usability issues. Even in the absence of these issues, $19.99 is really pushing it. I was hoping for $9.99.
vladobizik
1 week ago
I have been looking forward to this app, but $19.99 is simply too much. I know that the price may be justified to cover the development and support in the relatively low-volume Mac market, but as a consumer, I simply can't justify spending $19.99 for such a simple utility if there are much more affordable alternatives. I use Copied now, which was $3.99 when I got it, it does pretty much the same thing and I will be sticking with it I guess.
nutmac
1 week ago

Most of the copy/pasting I do is in my browser.
So either I could buy this for $20 or just keep using Clipboard History 2 ('https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/clipboard-history-2/ajiejmhbejpdgkkigpddefnjmgcbkenk') for free.
Hmm, decisions... :rolleyes:

Clipboard History is not at all in the same category.

We can bash Pastebot's ridiculous $20 price tag for all we want but the fact of the matter is, it is a very powerful app that can be used outside the browser.

You can create groups/folders, apply various filters to transform the clipping, strip text formatting, and synced to iCloud. And all with many useful keyboard shortcuts.
nsfw
1 week ago
Wow, I know paul makes quality stuff but $20 is a bit steep. I was using the beta but only remembered it once in a while. hmm.
techpr
1 week ago
I use Copied on iOS and macOS every single day for half the price on both os's
lifeisepic
1 week ago

I use Paste, an app you can get for $10 on the Mac App Store. It works really well! Link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/paste-smart-clipboard-history/id967805235?mt=12


This. App is amazing and gets updated regularly. Was updated today in fact.
iDento
1 week ago
I spend more than 200$ each year on apps, I still think that this is overpriced.
