MacBook Pro Reviews: One 'Astonishing' Upgrade Beyond M5 Pro and M5 Max

The first reviews of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips were published today by selected publications and YouTube channels, ahead of the laptops launching on Wednesday.

In addition to the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the new MacBook Pro models offer up to twice as fast SSD speeds compared to the previous generation, and storage now starts at 1TB. Battery life has increased slightly on all of the new models, and the N1 chip extends to the MacBook Pro now for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support.

Geekbench 6 benchmark results already surfaced for the M5 Pro and M5 Max last week. In line with Apple's advertised figures, the chips offer up to approximately 15% faster CPU performance and up to approximately 20% faster GPU performance compared to the previous-generation M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

Mac Model Multi-Core CPU Score
MacBook Pro (M5 Pro and M5 Max) 28,500 to 29,500
Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) 27,726
MacBook Pro (M4 Max) 25,702
MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) 22,490
Mac Studio (M2 Ultra) 21,410
MacBook Pro (M3 Max) 20,960
Mac Studio (M1 Ultra) 18,434
MacBook Air (M5) 17,073
MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) 15,260
MacBook Pro (M2 Max) 14,740
MacBook Air (M4) 14,731
MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) 14,451
MacBook Pro (M1 Max) 12,345
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) 12,345
MacBook Air (M3) 12,020
MacBook Air (M2) 9,709
MacBook Neo (A18 Pro) 8,668
MacBook Air (M1) 8,342

The Verge said the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max and a 4TB SSD sustained a 13.6 GB/s read speed and a 17.8 GB/s write speed, which is an 86% and 123% increase for read and write speeds respectively compared to the equivalent previous model. This is roughly in line with Apple advertising up to twice as fast SSD speeds.

Tom's Guide's Tony Polanco said the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Pro lasted an "astonishing" 21 hours and 10 minutes in a battery life test that involved "continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi with the laptop's display set to 150 nits of brightness." The previous M4 Pro model lasted 20 hours and 46 minutes in the same test.

Additional reviews were published by CNET, Gizmodo, Macworld, and Six Colors, among others.

Keep in mind that the MacBook Pro is rumored to receive a major redesign in either late 2026 or 2027. Key new features expected include an OLED display, a touch screen, a Dynamic Island, M6 Pro and M6 Max chips manufactured with TSMC's advanced 2nm process, a thinner design, and potentially even built-in cellular connectivity. However, it has been rumored that this might be a new highest-end model called the "MacBook Ultra."

KENESS Avatar
KENESS
1 day ago at 02:25 pm
There's no question the battery life is amazing, but headlining a 24 minute increase in battery life as an "astonishing upgrade" seems a little... silly.
Score: 42 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Howard2k
23 hours ago at 02:51 pm
The Verge said ('https://www.theverge.com/gadgets/891508/apple-macbook-pro-air-2026-m5-max-benchmark-comparisons-m4-m3-m2-m1') the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 Max and a 4TB SSD sustained a 13.6 GB/s read speed and a 17.8 GB/s write speed, which is an 86% and 123% increase for read and write speeds respectively compared to the equivalent previous model. This is roughly in line with Apple advertising up to twice as fast SSD speeds.
I know details are not hugely important, but are they comparing 4TB vs 4TB, or 4TB vs 2TB?

The MacBook Air also claims "twice as fast" but in reviews it's not clear if they're comparing the old 256GB vs the new 512GB, or the old 512GB vs the new 512GB.

It would be great if we could get more specifics and less fluff.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
1 day ago at 02:38 pm

There's no question the battery life is amazing, but headlining a 24 minute increase in battery life as an "astonishing upgrade" seems a little... silly.
The headline is garbage. The Tom's Guide review simply said the battery life of 21 hours was "astonishing" and not an "astonishing upgrade." What is a legitimately impressive upgrade worth noting is the increase in SSD speeds.
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 day ago at 02:22 pm
The pace at which these chips are advancing is incredible. When I bought my M1 Pro MBP, I got that chip specifically because I needed it. Now, the M5 not only betters that chip but is more than capable for my needs. Goodness knows that the future holds.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Akrapovic Avatar
Akrapovic
1 day ago at 02:39 pm

There's no question the battery life is amazing, but headlining a 24 minute increase in battery life as an "astonishing upgrade" seems a little... silly.
When the CPU is 15% faster, the GPU is 20% faster, and the SSD is 100% faster, a 24 minute increase in battery life is absolutely astonishing.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ThomasJL Avatar
ThomasJL
1 day ago at 02:46 pm
Please get rid of that hideous notch, and don’t replace it with anything, not even Dynamic Notchland. Also, make the screen corners symmetrical instead of asymmetrical. Right now, the display’s top has rounded corners while the bottom has 90-degree corners. Make all four corners 90-degrees so the display can be symmetrical instead of asymmetrical.

Tim Cook is so clueless and mediocre that he doesn’t think that’s a big deal. How is it possible that an Apple CEO is unconcerned with a screen that is asymmetrical? He really doesn’t care about details and is just focused on bean counting.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
