Apple has uploaded all of macOS Tahoe's beautiful new screen savers to its servers, and you can watch them right now without waiting for the operating system's release. The collection showcases some breathtaking aerial footage and nature scenes from the likes of India that will grace Mac screens later this year.

macos tahoe
Rather than waiting to see what Apple has in store, you can preview every single screen saver from the upcoming macOS release immediately. Each video streams directly from Apple's content delivery network in high quality, so you can ignore any warnings your browser throws up.

How to Watch macOS Tahoe Screen Savers

Simply click any of the links below to start streaming the screen savers instantly in your browser in glorious 4K at 240 frames per second.

Lake Tahoe Collection

Himalayan Landscapes

Indian Coastal and Natural Scenes

They also function as dynamic wallpapers that adapt throughout the day. Setting them from the Screen Saver section in System Settings makes both your wallpaper and screen saver change to the selected scene. They'll animate as screen savers and smoothly slow to a freeze-frame when you unlock to your desktop, just like Apple's existing aerial screen savers.

tvOS 26 Aerial Screen Saver India
Alternatively, choosing them from the Wallpaper section changes only your desktop background without animation, but the wallpaper will still dynamically adjust its brightness and darkness to match your time of day.

These screen savers will automatically become available to all Mac owners when macOS Tahoe releases, but streaming or downloading them now gives you an early taste of what's coming to your desktop.

