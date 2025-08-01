tvOS 26 Brings New Aerial Screen Saver Controls, India Footage

Apple's upcoming tvOS 26 update brings some neat new features to Apple TV, including a redesigned TV app, a new profile selector on wake, and a design overhaul matching Apple's new multi-platform spanning Liquid Glass aesthetic. However, another of its less talked-about enhancements has to do with Apple TV's visually impressive Aerial screen savers.



With tvOS 26, you can now manually select and deselect individual Aerial screen savers that you want to appear on the screen, bringing new levels of customization to the experience.

If you go to the Screen Saver menu in Settings, you'll find new granular controls over specific screen savers within the Cityscape, Earth, Landscape, and Underwater collections. The new "Choose Aerials" option lets you curate a personalized playlist of your favorite scenic vistas – much like Mac users have enjoyed since macOS Sonoma launched in 2023.

For lovers of Aerial screen savers, an added bonus is that Apple is also adding new aerial footage captured across India, including landscapes from Goa and Kerala, expanding the collection of high-quality screen savers that have become a signature feature of Apple TV.

If you've registered with Apple's Beta Program, you can try tvOS 26 early by going to Settings ➝ System ➝ Software Updates and selecting Get Beta Updates. The official release of tvOS 26 is coming in the fall, and we are also expecting a refreshed Apple TV 4K to launch sometime between September and December.