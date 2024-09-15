Safari in iOS 18 introduces a new feature called Highlights, which is designed to enhance your browsing experience by intelligently surfacing key information from webpages. The tool uses machine learning to identify and extract the most relevant details, and present them to you in an easily accessible format.

safari icon blue banner
Think of Highlights as a kind of smart assistant within Safari, saving you time and effort by eliminating the need to manually search through lengthy web content. Whether you're looking up a restaurant, researching a historical figure, or checking out a new movie, Highlights can often quickly provide the essential information you need.

The feature is particularly useful for various types of content:

  • For businesses and locations, it can display address details, operating hours, and quick access to directions.
  • When browsing pages about people, it might show brief biographical information.
  • For entertainment content, it can offer direct links to play songs or summarize reviews for movies and TV shows.

Highlights aims to streamline your browsing by providing these bite-sized pieces of information right when you need them.

ios 18 safari highlights
Here's how to use the new feature in ‌iOS 18‌:

  1. Open Safari and navigate to a supported webpage.
  2. Look for a purple sparkle over the tool icon in the browser bar. This indicates Highlights are available.
  3. Tap the sparkle to open the Highlights window.
  4. Review the summarized information presented in the Highlights window, and interact with the information you need, such as tapping on directions or playback links.

By keeping an eye out for the sparkle icon as you browse, you can take full advantage of this time-saving feature and quickly access the most pertinent information from websites. Note that Highlights is currently only available in the U.S. and only works for English websites.

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
11 minutes ago at 11:05 am

('https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/use-safari-highlights-feature-ios/')

Safari in iOS 18 introduces a new feature called Highlights, which is designed to enhance your browsing experience by intelligently surfacing key information from webpages. The tool uses machine learning to identify and extract the most relevant details, and present them to you in an easily accessible format.



Think of Highlights as a kind of smart assistant within Safari, saving you time and effort by eliminating the need to manually search through lengthy web content. Whether you're looking up a restaurant, researching a historical figure, or checking out a new movie, Highlights can often quickly provide the essential information you need.

The feature is particularly useful for various types of content:

* For businesses and locations, it can display address details, operating hours, and quick access to directions.

* When browsing pages about people, it might show brief biographical information.

* For entertainment content, it can offer direct links to play songs or summarize reviews for movies and TV shows.

Highlights aims to streamline your browsing by providing these bite-sized pieces of information right when you need them.



Here's how to use the new feature in iOS 18:
[LIST=1]
* Open Safari and navigate to a supported webpage.

* Look for a purple sparkle over the tool icon in the browser bar. This indicates Highlights are available.

* Tap the sparkle to open the Highlights window.

* Review the summarized information presented in the Highlights window, and interact with the information you need, such as tapping on directions or playback links.

By keeping an eye out for the sparkle icon as you browse, you can take full advantage of this time-saving feature and quickly access the most pertinent information from websites. Note that Highlights is currently only available in the U.S. and only works for English websites.

Article Link: iOS 18: How to Use Safari's New Highlights Feature ('https://www.macrumors.com/how-to/use-safari-highlights-feature-ios/')
“Open Safari and navigate to a supported webpage”
How would one know that a webpage is supported???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Available Now With These 8 New Features For Your iPhone

Sunday September 15, 2024 10:09 am PDT by
Following over three months of beta testing, iOS 18 was finally widely released to the public on Monday, September 16. The update is available in the Settings app under General → Software Update on the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18, and Apple shared a complete list of new features and changes last week. Note that Apple...
Read Full Article121 comments
iOS 18 Public Beta Thumb 1

Here's When iOS 18 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone

Monday September 16, 2024 3:56 am PDT by
It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16. Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern...
Read Full Article140 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Friday September 13, 2024 2:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article294 comments
apple silicon mac lineup wwdc 2022 feature purple

M4 Macs, New iPad Mini, and iPad 11 Expected at Upcoming Apple Event

Sunday September 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated...
Read Full Article134 comments
16 pro

iPhone 16 Pro Demand Has Been Lower Than Expected, Analyst Says

Sunday September 15, 2024 3:58 pm PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said demand for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max has been "lower than expected" since the devices became available to pre-order in the U.S. and dozens of other countries on Friday. Kuo said his data is based on a "supply chain survey" and shipping estimates listed on Apple's online store. Kuo estimated that sales of all four iPhone 16 models reached...
Read Full Article596 comments
iphone 16 pro apple intelligence

Apple Intelligence Features Expected to Roll Out in This Order Between iOS 18.1 and iOS 18.4

Friday September 13, 2024 1:01 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will be released to the public on Monday, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1 is released in October. Apple Intelligence features will continue to roll out in iOS 18.2 and beyond, with the expected roadmap outlined below per Apple's website and rumors. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model, and it will...
Read Full Article225 comments