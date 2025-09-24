Upgrading From an Older Apple Watch? Here's How the New Features Stack Up

The Apple Watch has received some incremental updates in recent years, with significant upgrades becoming fewer and farther between as the device has progressed. Since the Apple Watch's generation-over-generation enhancements are relatively small, it is all the more important to consider when an upgrade is justified and whether an older model could suffice for your needs.



The Apple Watch Series 11 is one of the smallest refreshes in the device's history, but it can still form a good upgrade if coming from an older device where the changes stack up. While all previous Apple Watch models from before the Series 11 have been discontinued, older models may still be found for lower prices from third-party retailers or second-hand.

Read on to see the breakdown below for each new feature, change, and improvement that was added with each Apple Watch model compared to its direct predecessor. Viewing each generation's changes in this way helps weigh up the accumulative upgrades one receives by skipping multiple generations when buying a new device, as well as get a sense of which generations offered the biggest overall upgrades.

Apple Watch Series 11 (2025)

2x more scratch-resistant Ion-X glass (aluminum models only)

5G connectivity (cellular models only)

7–10% larger battery

Space Gray aluminum option introduced

Apple Watch Series 10 (2024)

Refined design with a thinner casing, display with more rounded edges and a wider aspect ratio, and front glass that extends further over the sides for a higher screen-to-body ratio



42mm and 46mm case sizes

Larger displays

LTPO3 display for faster refresh rate in always-on mode, enabling a live ticking seconds hand on select watch faces

Wide-angle OLED (up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle)

S10 chip (same CPU as S9, but more compact)

Water temperature sensor

Depth app and Depth gauge to 6m

Microphone with voice isolation

Redesigned speaker with media playback

Metal back with larger charging coil and integrated antenna

Faster charging (0–80% in about 30 minutes)

Titanium casing replaces stainless steel option, now in Silver (matches previous stainless steel casing, Apple Watch Hermès only), Gold, Slate, and Natural

Starlight, Midnight, Pink, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes discontinued, replaced with Silver, Rose Gold, and polished Jet Black finishes

Apple Watch Series 9 (2023)

Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness

Display can get dimmer in dark rooms and at night (down to 1 nit of brightness)

Double tap gesture

Wrist flick gesture

Sleep apnea detection

Hypertension detection

S9 chip (based on A15 Bionic)

4-core Neural Engine (2x faster than Series 8)

Siri‌ processed on-device for requests that do not need information from the internet

‌‌Siri‌‌ can access health and fitness data

25% more accurate dictation

Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip

Precision Finding for iPhone 15 models

HomePod proximity integration

64GB storage

Pink aluminum casing introduced

Apple Watch Series 8 (2022)

S8 chip (same CPU as S6)

More powerful gyroscope and high dynamic range accelerometer

‌Crash Detection

Body temperature sensor

Wrist temperature sensing during sleep

Cycle tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates

Blue and Green aluminum casings discontinued, Silver aluminum reintroduced

Apple Watch Edition discontinued

Apple Watch Series 7 (2021)

41mm and 45mm case sizes

1.7mm display borders for almost 20% more screen area than Series 6

QWERTY keyboard

Up to 70% brighter display than Series 6 indoors when wrist is down

S7 chip (Same CPU as S6)

Crack-resistant front crystal (50% thicker)

IP6X dust resistance

Fast charging for up to 80% charge in about 45 minutes (33% faster than Series 6)

Silver and Space Gray aluminum casings discontinued, Midnight, Starlight, and Green introduced

Apple Watch Series 6 (2020)

Up to 2.5x brighter always-on display

Access Notification Center, Control Center, and Complications when display is asleep

S6 chip (based on A13 Bionic, 20% faster than S5)

Always-on altimeter

First-generation Ultra Wideband chip

2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi

Blood oxygen sensor

Faster charging for a full charge in under 1.5 hours

Improved battery life for tracking certain workouts, such as indoor and outdoor runs

Blue and (PRODUCT)RED aluminum casing options introduced

Space Black stainless steel casing available with Apple Watch Hermès only, Graphite option introduced

Ceramic Apple Watch Edition discontinued

Apple Watch Series 5 (2019)

Always-on Retina display

Force Touch removed

S5 chip

Compass

32GB storage

Apple Watch Edition reintroduced with White Ceramic, Natural Titanium, and Space Black Titanium casing options

Apple Watch Series 4 (2018)

40mm and 44mm case sizes

Over 30% larger display with curved corners

3.0mm display borders

S4 chip (2x faster than S3)

Gyroscope and accelerometer

Barometric altimeter

Fall detection

2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Optical heart sensor and electrical heart sensor for ECG

16GB storage

Digital Crown with haptic feedback

50% louder speaker

Relocated microphone for reduced echo and better sound quality

Faster charging for a full charge in 1.5 hours

Gold stainless steel casing introduced

Apple Watch Edition discontinued

Apple Watch Series 3 (2017)

S3 chip (70% faster than S2)

Barometric altimeter

Bluetooth 4.2

‌Siri‌ able to speak through the onboard speaker

LTE cellular model available with red Digital Crown

Rose Gold aluminum casing discontinued

Gray Ceramic Apple Watch Edition model introduced

Apple Watch Series 2 (2016)

Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness (2x brighter than previous generation)

S2 chip (dual‑core)

GPS and GLONASS receiver

Water resistant up to 50 meters

Gold and Rose Gold aluminum casing options added

18K Gold and Rose Gold Apple Watch Edition discontinued, Ceramic model introduced in White

Apple Watch Nike+ variant introduced

The Apple Watch Series 11 does not provide a meaningful upgrade over the Series 10, and it is barely worth it for Series 9 users either. While it has an older design, the Series 9 offers a brighter display, wrist flick and double tap features, sleep apnea detection, and hypertension detection, as well as the same chip technology, as the subsequent two generations.

Upgrading to the Series 11 starts to be more worth it when coming from a Series 8 or older. However, these users may be better off buying a Series 10 model to save money – the Series 11 is a very minor upgrade over the Series 10. Series 7 users stand to benefit more, gaining features like Crash Detection, and body and water temperature sensing, but the biggest differences will be felt by those with a Series 6 or older.

watchOS 26 is not supported by the Series 5 or older, so anyone with one of these devices should definitely consider upgrading soon.

Looking to the future, it looks like next year's Apple Watch Series 12 could offer some major upgrades including a redesign, a more powerful chip, new sensors, and Touch ID. This could make it a great upgrade for those with a Series 9 or older.