iPhone Air vs. iPhone 17 Pro Buyer's Guide: 35+ Differences Compared

by

Apple's new iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models are just $100 apart and excel in different areas, creating one of the most difficult buying decisions for customers in years.

iPhone Air vs 17 Pro Feature
Instead of the familiar split between standard and Pro models, Apple this year introduced the new ‌iPhone Air‌. The ‌iPhone Air‌ is positioned as a design-focused iPhone with an ultra-thin, premium, and minimalist aesthetic, with trade-offs in terms of cameras, speakers, and battery life. On the other hand, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is now more performance-focused than ever with vapor chamber cooling and a thicker frame that contains an even larger battery.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ share a brighter ProMotion display, the A19 Pro chip, 12GB of memory, a 48-megapixel Fusion main rear camera, an all-new front-facing camera with Center Stage, Ceramic Shield 2, and more. This guide offers a detailed look at every difference—dimensions, design, cameras, battery life, and pricing—so you can make an informed choice between the two devices.

‌iPhone Air‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max
Height 6.15 inches (156.2 mm) 5.91 inches (150.0 mm) 6.43 inches (163.4 mm)
Width 2.94 inches (74.7 mm) 2.83 inches (71.9 mm) 3.07 inches (78.0 mm)
Depth 0.22 inches (5.64 mm) 0.34 inches (8.75 mm) 0.34 inches (8.75 mm)
Weight 5.82 ounces (165 grams) 7.27 ounces (206 grams) 8.22 ounces (233 grams)

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is dramatically thinner and lighter than the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, but to achieve such a radical design Apple had to make some trade-offs with features.

‌iPhone Air‌ ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max
6.5-inch display iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3-inch display
iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9-inch display
Polished titanium frame with glass back Anodized aluminum unibody
Vapor chamber cooling
5-core GPU 6-core GPU
Single rear camera Triple rear cameras
48-megapixel ultra wide camera
48-megapixel telephoto camera
1x and 2x optical zoom options 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 4x, and 8x optical zoom options
LiDAR Scanner
True Tone flash Adaptive True Tone flash
Macro photography
Spatial photos
ProRAW
Cinematic mode
ProRes video recording
ProRes RAW
Academy Color Encoding System
Apple Log 2 video recording
Genlock support
Macro video recording, including slo‑mo and time‑lapse
Slo‑mo video support up to 1080p at 240 fps Slo‑mo video support for 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps
3,149 mAh battery iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh battery
iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh battery
Up to 27-hour battery life iPhone 17 Pro: Up to 33-hour battery life
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Up to 39-hour battery life
MagSafe wireless charging up to 20W ‌MagSafe‌ wireless charging up to 25W
Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher, or 30W adapter or higher paired with ‌MagSafe‌ Charger Up to 50% charge in 20 minutes with 40W adapter or higher
Support for Apple ‌MagSafe‌ battery
USB-C (USB 2) USB-C (USB 3 for up to 20x faster transfers)
Mono speaker Stereo speakers
Built-in mics Studio-quality four-mic array
eSIM only eSIM and physical SIM
256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage iPhone 17 Pro: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage
iPhone 17 Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB storage
Available in Cloud White, Space Black, Sky Blue, and Light Gold Available in Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange

At all storage tiers, the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ is just $100 more than the equivalent ‌iPhone Air‌:

256GB 512GB 1TB 2TB
‌iPhone Air‌ $999 $1,199 $1,399
‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ $1,099 $1,299 $1,499
‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max $1,199 $1,399 $1,599 $1,999

Which One Should You Choose?

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is clearly the choice for those looking for a more minimal ‌iPhone‌ experience that prioritizes delivery of a lightweight and super-thin design. Due to this and its adoption of a polished titanium frame and a subtle color palette, it is also the most premium-looking ‌iPhone‌ available today. It's also the ‌iPhone‌ of choice for those looking for a display size that sits between the 6.3-inch Pro and the 6.9-inch Pro Max.

With its ProMotion display, A19 Pro chip, 12GB of memory, rear 48-megapixel Fusion main camera, an all-new front-facing camera with Center Stage, and Ceramic Shield 2, there are surprisingly few compromises. Nevertheless, the lack of additional rear cameras, stereo speakers, and better battery life may be a dealbreaker for some.

The ‌iPhone Air‌ is a whole new kind of ‌iPhone‌, so those looking for a fresh experience should choose it over the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌. The ‌iPhone Air‌ also likely sets the stage for Apple's first foldable next year.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌, on the other hand, disregards a thin design and minimalism to offer as many features as possible. It should be the model of choice for those who need the most versatile camera system, best performance, and longest battery life.

Pre-orders of the new ‌iPhone‌ lineup are now open, with launch on Friday, September 19.

