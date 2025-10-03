AirPods Pro 3 vs. AirPods Max Buyer's Guide: 30+ Differences Compared

The AirPods Pro 3 and AirPods Max are Apple's highest-end headphone options, so which should you choose?

AirPods Pro vs Max Buyers Guide
Apple just debuted the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, adding new features like improved active noise cancellation, the U2 chip, and heart rate monitoring. The AirPods Pro 2 were already more advanced than the ‌AirPods Max‌, which have not been meaningfully refreshed since their introduction in 2020, so the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ take an even bigger leap ahead of their over-ear siblings. Nevertheless, there is still a good case for buying the ‌AirPods Max‌ against the AirPods Pro.

Both the ‌AirPods Max‌ and the AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, volume controls, "Hey Siri" commands, and automatic switching. As the two highest-end AirPods options, should you consider purchasing the $249 ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, or do you need the ‌AirPods Max‌, which still sell for $549? Our guide helps to answer the question of how to decide which of these AirPods are best for you.

‌AirPods Pro 3‌ (2025) ‌AirPods Max‌ (2020, 2024)
Plastic design Aluminum, stainless steel, and silicone design
IP57 dust, sweat, and water resistant earbuds and charging case
Available in White only Lightning: Available in Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink, and Green
USB-C: Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and Orange
In-ear fit Over-ear fit
Clip-on silicone/foam ear tips (five size options) Magnetic fabric ear cups
Skin-detect sensors Optical IR sensors
~10mm custom high-excursion Apple drivers and high dynamic range amplifiers 40mm dynamic Apple drivers and more powerful high dynamic range amplifiers
Dual beamforming microphones and inward-facing microphones Nine microphones (eight used for Active Noise Cancellation, three used for voice pickup)
H2 chips H1 chips
Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.0
2.4GHz and 5GHz connectivity 2.4GHz connectivity
Lossless audio support with Apple Vision Pro Lossless audio via USB-C
"Hey ‌Siri‌" and "‌Siri‌" voice commands "Hey ‌Siri‌" voice commands
Force sensor for media and listening mode controls Noise control button for listening mode controls
Touch controls for volume adjustment Digital Crown for media controls and volume adjustment
Transparency and Adaptive Transparency Transparency
Adaptive Audio
Loud Sound Reduction
Hearing Protection
Hearing Test
Hearing Aid
Automatic Conversation Boost
Conversation Awareness
Live Translation
Heart rate sensing during workouts
Lanyard loop
U2 chip for Precision Finding
Speaker in charging case for Find My
Up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge Up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge
5 minutes in the case provides around 1 hour of listening time 5 minutes of charge time provides around 1.5 hours of listening time
Charge with Apple Watch charger, MagSafe charger, Qi wireless charging mats, and USB-C Charge via USB-C or Lightning only (depending on model)
‌MagSafe‌ Charging Case Smart Case to preserve battery charge in ultra-low-power state
$249 $549

While there is some overlap between the AirPods Pro and ‌AirPods Max‌ with features like Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency, the entirely different fit and form factor of the headphones should make it easier for most customers to decide which device they prefer. Some users will even buy and use both.

The ‌AirPods Max‌ offer a wide range of color options and a premium design, making them more of a fashion accessory. They also feature much longer continuous battery life from a single charge. If you dislike the in-ear design of the AirPods Pro, the ‌AirPods Max‌ may also be more comfortable, especially for longer listening sessions.

Owing to its over-ear design and significantly larger drivers, the ‌AirPods Max‌ deliver markedly better audio quality than the AirPods Pro, so if your main priority is audio quality, the ‌AirPods Max‌ will undoubtedly be the best choice. They also support Lossless Audio via USB-C.

On the other hand, the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ offer a high-level of convenience and portability due to their small size and charging case. The audio quality of the AirPods Pro cannot rival the ‌AirPods Max‌, but features like Adaptive Audio, Loud Sound Reduction, Conversation Boost are ideal for when you're on the go.

Due to their lightweight, in-ear design and sweat and water resistance, the AirPods Pro are perfect for outdoors use and fitness activities. They also now feature heart-rate monitoring during workouts.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are much more versatile when it comes to charging, with four different ways to charge, compared to the ‌AirPods Max‌'s obligatory USB-C port. Due to their size, weight, less durable design, and limited portability, the ‌AirPods Max‌ are best used at home for high-fidelity, prolonged listening sessions, while the AirPods Pro offer a more balanced experience with a high level of convenience and portability.

It is also worth noting that the AirPods Pro have many more features than the ‌AirPods Max‌, such as "‌‌Siri‌‌" voice commands, Precision Finding, Bluetooth 5.3, wireless lossless audio with the Vision Pro, Live Translation, and Hearing Test.

AirPods frequently see hefty discounts on Amazon and other third-party retailers, so stepping up to the Max version may be more worth it if you can take advantage of one of those deals. Both sets of AirPods often see solid discounts, so it is always worth seeking the best price using our Deals roundup.

