MacBook Air Experiencing 'Major' Shortage Despite $200 Price Increase
Despite receiving a price increase in June, the MacBook Air is currently experiencing a "major" shortage, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
"Retail store sources say Apple is struggling to keep the laptop in stock and that shipments of new units are more constrained than they can ever recall," he said.
In the U.S., the MacBook Air is facing a 2-6 week delivery estimate on Apple's online store, with configurations with higher amounts of RAM delayed the longest.
MacBook Air supply is constrained due to the ongoing memory chip shortage, resulting from companies building out data centers with powerful AI servers. This has led to skyrocketing prices for RAM and SSD storage chips used in a wide range of Apple products, and the MacBook Air is now affected alongside the Mac Studio and Mac mini.
In June, Apple raised prices on 14 products, including the MacBook Air. In the U.S., the laptop now starts at $1,299, up from $1,099. Despite this price increase, it appears that Apple is unable to keep up with demand right now.
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