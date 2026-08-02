 AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2 Discounted in Latest Amazon Deals - MacRumors
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AirPods Pro 3, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2 Discounted in Latest Amazon Deals

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Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 3 available for $199.99, down from $249.00. This is the best price we've seen on the AirPods Pro 3 since Prime Day in June, coming in around $20 higher when compared to that all-time low price, and it's accompanied by a solid deal on the AirPods 4 and AirPods Max 2.

airpods prime day dealsNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This model of the AirPods Pro launched in September 2025 and has 2x better Active Noise Cancellation than the previous generation, better audio quality, a revised fit that's meant to improve comfort and stability, Live Translation for in-person conversations, and heart rate sensing for workouts.

$49 OFF
AirPods Pro 3 for $199.99

The AirPods Max 2 is available for $449.00 in all colors this week, down from $549.00. This one is a solid second-best price, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of August 7 for free shipping, with faster delivery options for Prime members.

$100 OFF
AirPods Max 2 for $449.00

You can also get the AirPods 4 for $99.00, down from $129.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods 4, which is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation.

$30 OFF
AirPods 4 for $99.00

Additionally, you can get the AirPods 4 with ANC on sale for $144.99 right now on Amazon, down from $179.00. Similar to the base model, we haven't tracked a record low price on the AirPods 4 with ANC in months, making today's deal a solid second-best option for anyone shopping for AirPods this summer.

$34 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $144.99

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

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