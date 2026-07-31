iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be Up to $300 More Expensive, Says Analyst

This year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be $250-$300 more expensive than existing iPhone 17 Pro models due to higher silicon and memory costs, an analyst claimed today.



According to an earnings note by Jeff Pu of GF Securities, higher 2nm silicon and DRAM/NAND costs could drive the price hikes, as Apple grapples with global component shortages owing to the AI infrastructure buildout.

Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. In June, Apple increased the prices of iPads, Macs, HomePods, the Apple TV, and the Vision Pro. iPhone models were spared similar hikes. Pu believes price hikes on the next-generation Pro models could create "demand uncertainty." The analyst has subsequently downgraded AAPL from buy to hold.

It's a shift of tone from Pu, who in May said Apple could price the iPhone 18 Pro models "aggressively," despite rising memory costs.

During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook did not comment on whether Apple plans to raise iPhone prices when the iPhone 18 Pro models and first foldable launch this September, but many analysts believe prices will go up.

This September, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models alongside its first foldable iPhone, which is expected to cost north of $2,000. The regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 are expected to launch in spring 2027.