 iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be Up to $300 More Expensive, Says Analyst - MacRumors
Skip to Content

iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Be Up to $300 More Expensive, Says Analyst

by

This year's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max could be $250-$300 more expensive than existing iPhone 17 Pro models due to higher silicon and memory costs, an analyst claimed today.

iPhone 18 Pro Deep Red Feature
According to an earnings note by Jeff Pu of GF Securities, higher 2nm silicon and DRAM/NAND costs could drive the price hikes, as Apple grapples with global component shortages owing to the AI infrastructure buildout.

Currently, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max start at $1,099 and $1,199, respectively. In June, Apple increased the prices of iPads, Macs, HomePods, the Apple TV, and the Vision Pro. iPhone models were spared similar hikes. Pu believes price hikes on the next-generation Pro models could create "demand uncertainty." The analyst has subsequently downgraded AAPL from buy to hold.

It's a shift of tone from Pu, who in May said Apple could price the iPhone 18 Pro models "aggressively," despite rising memory costs.

During the company's Q3 earnings call on Thursday, outgoing Apple CEO Tim Cook did not comment on whether Apple plans to raise iPhone prices when the iPhone 18 Pro models and first foldable launch this September, but many analysts believe prices will go up.

This September, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro models alongside its first foldable iPhone, which is expected to cost north of $2,000. The regular iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and iPhone Air 2 are expected to launch in spring 2027.

Related Roundup: iPhone 18 Pro
Tag: Jeff Pu

Popular Stories

Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro Display Sizes: What to Expect

Thursday July 30, 2026 4:30 am PDT by
Apple won't change the display size of this year's iPhone 18 Pro models, but a different change to the display has been rumored several times now. Apple is expected to stick with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. For context, those are the display sizes of the current iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meanwhile, rumors continue to ...
Read Full Article
TMRS 200 Latest iPhone 18 Pro Leaks and Rumors Thumb

The MacRumors Show: Latest iPhone 18 Pro Leaks and Rumors

Friday July 3, 2026 9:13 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest leaks and rumors surrounding the iPhone 18 Pro. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Tata Electronics, one of Apple's manufacturing partners in India, was hit by a ransomware attack that resulted in more than 200,000 internal files being posted online, including component lists, supplier data,...
Read Full Article24 comments
Dynamic Island iPhone 18 Pro Feature

iPhone 18 Pro: Five Rumored Design Changes

Tuesday July 7, 2026 7:49 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models are not expected to introduce a sweeping design overhaul – that's reportedly being saved for next year's 20th-anniversary iPhone models. But that doesn't mean the new devices will be indistinguishable from their predecessors. Apart from four new color options (expected to be Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray, and Silver), the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 ...
Read Full Article