Best Back to School Apple Bargains: MacBook Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTag 2

Back to school deals kicked off this week, with Best Buy's annual sitewide event including some great discounts on Apple products like AirPods Max 2 and MacBook Pro. Below you'll also find a record low price on the AirTag 2 and big savings on Apple Watch Series 11.

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Best Buy's Back to School Sale

What's the deal? Save sitewide on back to school accessories

Save sitewide on back to school accessories Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Best Buy this week is hosting a pair of sales kicking off Back to School season, as well as its annual Black Friday in July event, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones, monitors, and much more. In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on AirPods Max 2, iPhone Air, Beats accessories, and MacBook Pro.



MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $500 off MacBook Pro

Take up to $500 off MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon's prices on the 2026 MacBook Pro have now joined in on Apple's recent price hikes, meaning we're no longer tracking pre-hike markdowns on these devices. However, there are still notable sales to be found if you're shopping for a MacBook Pro this month, with up to $500 off new prices available right now on Amazon.



AirTag

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 2

Take $10 off AirTag 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Apple's AirTag 2 is available for the all-time low price of $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. This sale is on the 4-Pack of the AirTag 2, and it's a match of the record low price first seen during Prime Day.



Apple Watch Series 11

What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Series 11

Take $99 off Apple Watch Series 11 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $99 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.