 Best Back to School Apple Bargains: MacBook Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTag 2 - MacRumors
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Best Back to School Apple Bargains: MacBook Pro, AirPods, Apple Watch, and AirTag 2

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Back to school deals kicked off this week, with Best Buy's annual sitewide event including some great discounts on Apple products like AirPods Max 2 and MacBook Pro. Below you'll also find a record low price on the AirTag 2 and big savings on Apple Watch Series 11.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf GreenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy's Back to School Sale

airpods max 2 green

  • What's the deal? Save sitewide on back to school accessories
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE SALE
Best Buy Back to School Sale

Best Buy this week is hosting a pair of sales kicking off Back to School season, as well as its annual Black Friday in July event, with notable markdowns on Apple devices, TVs, headphones, monitors, and much more. In terms of Apple devices, you can find solid deals on AirPods Max 2, iPhone Air, Beats accessories, and MacBook Pro.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro green

  • What's the deal? Take up to $500 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$201 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,297.50

$500 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/2TB) for $4,499.00

Amazon's prices on the 2026 MacBook Pro have now joined in on Apple's recent price hikes, meaning we're no longer tracking pre-hike markdowns on these devices. However, there are still notable sales to be found if you're shopping for a MacBook Pro this month, with up to $500 off new prices available right now on Amazon.

AirTag

airtag 2 green

  • What's the deal? Take $10 off AirTag 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$2 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $27.00

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

Apple's AirTag 2 is available for the all-time low price of $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. This sale is on the 4-Pack of the AirTag 2, and it's a match of the record low price first seen during Prime Day.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 green

  • What's the deal? Take $99 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.99

$99 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.99

Amazon this week has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $99 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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