 AirTag 2 Available for Record Low Price of $89 for 4-Pack - MacRumors
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AirTag 2 Available for Record Low Price of $89 for 4-Pack

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Apple's AirTag 2 is available for the all-time low price of $89.00 this week, down from $99.00. This sale is on the 4-Pack of the AirTag 2, and it's a match of the record low price first seen during Prime Day.

Second Generation AirTag Feature PurpleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We're also tracking a smaller deal on the AirTag 2 1-Pack, available for $27.00, down from $29.00. This one has been down to a slightly lower price in previous weeks, but it's one of the best deals around right now for anyone shopping for the new AirTag model.

$2 OFF
AirTag 2 (1-Pack) for $27.00

$10 OFF
AirTag 2 (4-Pack) for $89.00

The new AirTag is equipped with a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, enabling the Precision Finding feature to work up to 50% farther away from an item compared to the previous-generation model.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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