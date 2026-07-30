 Fortnite Returns to iPhone in Brazil as Epic Games Store Launches - MacRumors
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Fortnite Returns to iPhone in Brazil as Epic Games Store Launches

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Epic Games today said that the ‌Epic Games‌ Store can now be downloaded on iPhones in Brazil through the ‌Epic Games‌ website. In its announcement, ‌Epic Games‌ complained about the third-party store installation process, which requires nine steps and includes screens warning customers about downloading apps outside of the App Store.

fortnite brazil

Apple is imposing a 9-step install flow for alternative app stores in Brazil. The additional screens were designed to deter users from downloading alternative app stores and preventing competition. In the EU last year, Apple reduced their installation flow from 15 to 6 steps after facing regulatory pressure. After they made this change, Epic saw a 60% decrease in player drop-off during attempts to install the Epic Games Store. But Apple now has increased the steps in Brazil to thwart competition.

‌Epic Games‌ also took issue with the fees Apple is able to collect. Apple has a 5% Core Technology Commission on sales of digital goods and services in third-party app stores and apps installed from third-party app stores. Because of the fees, Epic says it is only offering its own games for now. Players can download Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe.

Brazilian customers who opt to purchase Fortnite through the ‌Epic Games‌ Store can get 20 percent back in Epic Rewards, an incentivizing bonus not available through the ‌App Store‌ version of Fortnite in Brazil.

‌Epic Games‌ says it has informed Brazilian regulators "how detrimental the requirements and restrictions are to creating a competitive mobile app ecosystem on iOS."

Apple changed its App Store rules in Brazil in June to comply with regulatory action requiring support for alternative app marketplaces.

Tags: Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide, Fortnite

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Top Rated Comments

Piggie Avatar
Piggie
10 minutes ago at 01:20 pm

People still play this game?
I thought I'd let you know as it appears you are unaware ;)

As of now, Fortnite has approximately 110 million monthly active users and around 30 million daily active players worldwide. Additionally, there are about 1,962,813 players who played Fortnite yesterday. ('https://www.bing.com/ck/a?!&&p=fecf9c45efe014eb6702333c4a3e662c91de013f05d6d63adb0e1d55470c60daJmltdHM9MTc4NTM2OTYwMA&ptn=3&ver=2&hsh=4&fclid=0827a535-81af-6649-0f90-b1f480cc67a9&u=a1aHR0cHM6Ly90cmFja2VyLmdnL2ZvcnRuaXRlL3BvcHVsYXRpb24&ntb=1')




So yeah... I think that would just about count as a few people still play it ! :D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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