Gemini for Mac Adds System-Wide Voice Dictation and Screen-Aware Commands

Google today updated Gemini for Mac to add a new quick keyboard shortcut that activates voice mode. By long-pressing the Fn key, users can speak naturally to Gemini from any window on their desktop machine.



Gemini supports intelligent dictation, so users can speak to the chatbot using natural language and Gemini will transcribe their words to text. Ums, ahs, and other filler words are removed during the process, and it can catch mid-sentence corrections, dropping formatted text at the cursor.

There's an opt-in screen-aware reasoning mode. If enabled, Gemini can see what's on the Mac's screen to complete tasks. Users can highlight files, images, text, or documents and have Gemini edit, summarize, and compose content in the app they're working in. Gemini is also able to generate and edit images when the screen-aware mode is turned on.

A double press on the Fn key is one of the options for triggering the Mac's built-in dictation feature, so the Gemini replacement will be familiar to those who prefer Gemini.

Gemini's new Mac voice mode is rolling out globally to all Gemini for Mac users in English, with Google planning to add more languages in the future.