Google Chrome's Gemini AI Features Roll Out to UK Users

Google has announced the rollout of Chrome's latest AI features to Mac and PC users in the U.K., indicated by a new "Ask Gemini" button with a sparkle icon in the upper right side of the browser.



Gemini in Chrome can work across multiple tabs, which is supposed to make it useful for comparing and summarizing information from several websites at once.

It also integrates with Google services such as Calendar, YouTube, Gmail, and Maps, allowing users to perform tasks like jumping to a specific moment in a YouTube video, scheduling a meeting, or drafting an email without leaving the current webpage.

The rollout includes Nano Banana, a new AI tool that can be used to generate images from text prompts right from the browser's sidebar.

Google says the new AI features will also be coming to iOS in the U.K. next month.

If you're not interested in any of this stuff, you can simply right-click on the Ask Gemini button at the upper right corner of Chrome and select Unpin to remove it from the browser.

Gemini's Chrome integration was initially limited to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers, but Google expanded access to all desktop users in the US in September 2025, followed by rollouts to over 50 countries.