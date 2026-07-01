 Google Gemini Spark Comes to Mac With Local File Automation - MacRumors
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Google Gemini Spark Comes to Mac With Local File Automation

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Google today launched Gemini Spark for its macOS desktop app, allowing the AI agent to automate tasks involving local files and desktop workflows.

gemini for mac app google
Google announced the update today, adding a dedicated Spark tab to the sidebar of the Gemini app for macOS. The feature allows the AI agent to take action on files stored locally on a user's computer rather than just responding to questions in a chat window.

Users can perform actions such as sorting PDFs from a Downloads folder into labelled subfolders, or pulling figures from locally saved invoices to build a Google Workspace budget spreadsheet on a set schedule. Users control which folders Spark can see by linking them in the sidebar and can revoke that access at any time. Google says a future update will allow users to start tasks on their Mac from a phone.

Google also announced a series of third-party integrations for Spark on web and mobile. New connected apps include Google Tasks, Google Keep, Canva, Dropbox, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zillow Rentals, enabling actions like converting Keep notes into task lists, reserving restaurant tables, ordering groceries, and booking apartment tours. Those integrations are rolling out over the next week, with macOS support to follow in the weeks after.

Support for custom Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers is also arriving, giving users a way to connect additional services directly into Spark. Google also adds real-time topic tracking, allowing Spark to monitor blogs, news sites, social media, finance, sports, shopping, weather, and email and alert users when specified conditions are met.

Gemini Spark for macOS is available in beta to Google AI Ultra subscribers aged 18 and over in the United States, starting with version 1.80.15.516 of the Gemini desktop app. Google AI Ultra starts at $99 per month.

Tags: Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, Google

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