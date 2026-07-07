Google's Pixel 11 Event Set for August 12, a Month Before Apple Debuts Foldable iPhone

Google will introduce its latest Pixel smartphones at an August 12 event, debuting the updated devices about a month ahead of when Apple is expected to announce new iPhone models.



Google is expected to launch the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and a new Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Leaked CAD renders suggest the new smartphones will have slimmed down bezels, a slightly thinner design than the Pixel 10, and an updated all-black camera bar.

The latest Pixel foldable is expected to look like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, but it could be thinner with some minor changes to the rear camera bar. It's supposed to be about 10.1mm thick when folded and 4.8mm thick when unfolded, which is not too far off from the rumored thickness of Apple's foldable iPhone.

Last year, Apple cut the 128GB iPhone and the iPhone 17 launched with 256GB of starting storage, and Google plans to make the same move with the Pixel 11.

This year's Pixel devices could be more expensive, and a leak out of Europe suggests a €100 price increase across all new Pixel smartphones compared to the prior pricing. Most device manufacturers are upping prices in 2026 because of the soaring costs of DRAM.

Apple raised the prices of all Macs and iPads in June, and the new iPhones coming in the fall are likely going to be more expensive than the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max could be up to $200 more expensive, according to analyst estimates.

Google's Pixel 11 lineup will compete with Apple's ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, which Apple is expected to introduce in September. Apple won't have a Pixel 11 equivalent in 2026 because it is holding its base iPhone 18 until spring 2027, but it will launch the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and its first foldable iPhone.

Samsung is also going to launch new smartphones ahead of when Apple introduces the ‌iPhone 18‌ lineup. The next Samsung Unpacked event is expected later in July, with the company set to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. The latter foldable has an aspect ratio that's closer to the rumored foldable iPhone.

With the foldable iPhone, Apple will be competing with Samsung and Google, and both companies have had time to refine their foldable device designs. Samsung has been making foldables since 2019, and Google's first Pixel Fold came out in 2023.