Galaxy Z Fold8 Review: What Samsung's New Foldable Tells Us About the iPhone Ultra

Samsung announced its latest foldable smartphones last week, and the lineup included the Galaxy Z Fold8, a device that's close to what we're expecting Apple's foldable "iPhone Ultra" to look like when it comes out later this year. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been testing Samsung's new foldable, and the wider 4:3 display bodes well for the ‌iPhone Ultra‌.

Unlike most of Samsung's Galaxy foldables, the Z Fold8 is wider with a tablet-like look and feel when it's unfolded. It's 5.5 inches when closed and 7.6 inches when open, and those are just about the exact dimensions we've seen rumored for the ‌iPhone Ultra‌. It's not as tall or narrow as Samsung's other foldable smartphones, and it feels a lot more like using an iPad mini

A wider unfolded display is better for using two apps side-by-side, and it's also a better screen size for watching videos. The 5.5-inch cover display is perfect for looking at notifications, responding to texts, and answering emails, and then the wider display is ideal for tasks that can use more screen real estate.

Samsung's foldable is our best look yet at what it will be like to use an ‌iPhone Ultra‌, and where the shortcomings might be. The book form factor isn't the best for vertical video, and some apps aren't designed for the screen size. Apple is working on automatic resizing for apps to match the iPad-like design, so it may be in a better position than Samsung on the software side.

Samsung's device only has two camera lenses and not the best camera tech the company has, and that's what we're expecting from the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ too. A telephoto lens is unlikely, and a step down in camera quality could be one of the main negatives of choosing the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ over the iPhone 18 Pro this fall. It's also going to be missing Face ID, and going back to Touch ID on a smartphone is a big change.

Apple's design is supposed to be nearly crease-free with a sturdy hinge, and Samsung used new hinge technology for the Z Fold8 too. Samsung says the new mechanism minimizes the crease and makes it harder to feel than with prior models, but it's still clearly visible in some lighting. It'll be interesting to see how Apple's foldable compares.

Samsung didn't come out with this wide-screen foldable smartphone until after rumors suggested it was the design Apple planned to use. Samsung and Apple both have a history of adopting features after the other company comes out with something new, but Samsung seems to follow Apple more often. It looks like Apple picked the shape and details came out through leaks, leading Samsung to make a similar device. Samsung was able to make it to market before Apple because Samsung has been making foldable smartphones for years.

Rumors about a book-style Apple foldable started around March 2018, and Samsung's first foldable came out in 2019. Samsung had seven years to pick a wider design like the one Apple is opting for, but didn't launch the form factor until a couple of months before Apple's foldable is rumored to be coming.

Samsung isn't likely to lure iPhone users away from choosing the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ when it comes out because most people tend to stick with a preferred operating system, but it could stop Galaxy users from swapping over to Apple's tablet-like design. The 4:3 iPad-like display works, and the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is going to sell well, even at a price around $2,000. Samsung priced the Z Fold8 at $1,900, but rumors suggest Apple could charge up to $2,500.

Apple knows the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ is going to give people sticker shock, and that's probably one of the reasons it just launched Apple Upgrade. Apple Upgrade lets you lease a smartphone for a lower monthly price than you used to be able to get with the iPhone Upgrade Program, and it'll likely help Apple sell the new iPhone.

Dan went into testing expecting the rumored price would keep the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ niche, but after using the Galaxy Z Fold8 and showing other people the design, he's now convinced the ‌iPhone Ultra‌ will be a hit.