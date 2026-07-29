Apple Begins Selling Refurbished Studio Display XDR at a Discount

Apple this month began selling certified refurbished Studio Display XDR models in the U.S. for the first time since the display was released in March. Availability extends to Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, and select other countries.



A refurbished Studio Display XDR with a VESA mount adapter and standard glass is priced at $2,459, down from $2,899 for the equivalent new configuration. This amounts to a 15% discount, which is typical for Apple's refurbished products.

A refurbished model with a tilt- and height-adjustable stand and standard glass is priced at $2,799, down from $3,299, which is likewise a 15% discount.

Refurbished models with nano-texture glass are also available at a discount.

Apple says it puts refurbished products through "full functionality testing" and a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," and they are covered by Apple's one-year limited warranty and eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage. In our view, Apple's own refurbished devices are virtually indistinguishable from brand-new devices.

The refurbished models come in a plain white box with a Thunderbolt 5 Pro cable.

The Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch screen with mini-LED backlighting, 5K resolution, peak brightness of 2,000 nits for HDR content, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, six speakers, two Thunderbolt 5 ports with one providing up to 140W pass-through charging, and two USB-C ports.