 Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip at a Discount - MacRumors
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Apple Begins Selling Refurbished iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip at a Discount

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Apple today added the iPad mini with the A17 Pro chip to its refurbished store in the U.S. and Canada for the first time since the device was released in October 2024. Other key features include an 8.3-inch display, a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera, and a Touch ID power button. There is no availability in any other countries yet.

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In the U.S., refurbished pricing starts at $509 for a Wi-Fi model with 128GB of storage, down from $599 for the equivalent brand-new model. However, keep in mind that a new iPad mini started at $499 until Apple raised prices last month, so unfortunately the refurbished model costs $10 more than a new model did just a few weeks ago.

Apple says the refurbished iPad mini models include a new battery and outer shell, a plain new box, and all accessories, including a 20W USB-C power adapter and a USB-C charging cable. Apple says it puts refurbished devices through a "thorough cleaning process and inspection," which typically results in a like-new condition.

All refurbished iPads are covered by Apple's one-year warranty. AppleCare+ is available.

Apple reportedly plans to release a new iPad mini with an OLED display and several other upgrades by October, but rumored timeframes can shift.

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Tag: Apple Refurbished Products
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Top Rated Comments

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All Taken
6 minutes ago at 08:39 am
$10 more than it cost brand new a month ago. Trade-in values equally went up, Apple? No...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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