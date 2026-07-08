Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for July 22 With Foldable iPhone Rival Expected to Debut

Samsung has announced it will introduce its latest Galaxy smartphones at a July 22 event, including what is believed to be a Galaxy Z Fold 8 with new passport-style dimensions similar to Apple's upcoming book-style foldable iPhone.



It's no secret that Samsung has been working on a new foldable form factor to go head-to-head with Apple's rumored iPhone Ultra, and the company has been hinting at what's to come. Today's event announcement includes a video of a show ticket having its stub torn off to make it shorter than before – clearly alluding to the new device. "A new shape unfolds," reads the tagline.

The shorter, wider version of Samsung's book-style foldable is said to resemble Apple's own folding device, which is expected to have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID. Apple is anticipated to debut the foldable in September alongside its new iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apart from unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is expected to announce new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which also unfolds like a book, and the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 7. New Galaxy Watches are also expected. Galaxy Unpacked will be held in London, U.K., starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 22.