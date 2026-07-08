 Report: Cheaper Apple Vision Pro Display Work Winds Down at Samsung - MacRumors
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Report: Cheaper Apple Vision Pro Display Work Winds Down at Samsung

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Apple has suspended development of the display for a cheaper, lighter version of the Vision Pro that it originally planned to launch in the next few years, according to The Elec.

Vision Pro M5 Announcement
The Korean outlet says Apple supplier Samsung Display is set to internally wind down the panel project – known in the industry as "G-VR" – with development set to be formally terminated by September.

G-VR is a glass-substrate micro-OLED, a lower-cost alternative to the silicon-based OLEDoS used in the current Vision Pro. It was being developed at around 1,600 to 1,700 pixels per inch, which is roughly half the 3,386 PPI of Apple's Vision Pro. The report says mass production had once been planned for sometime after 2028.

Apple has since turned much of its attention away from headsets in favour of smart glasses development, which has apparently drained momentum from the G-VR glass-substrate. However, Samsung continues to develop OLEDoS panels for the company's own mixed-reality devices, according to the report.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in October 2025 that Apple had paused work on a lighter, cheaper "Vision Air" to fast-track glasses that would rival Meta's Ray-Bans. In May 2026, Gurman reported that the cheaper device had been canceled outright.

Apple hasn't walked away from the headset market entirely, though. If a new Vision Pro-style device does materialize, Gurman said in May that he wouldn't expect it for "around two more years at least," given that the bulk of Apple's mixed-reality hardware talent has been pulled onto other projects like smart glasses, which are expected to launch in 2027.

Apple refreshed the Vision Pro in October 2025 with an updated model featuring an M5 chip. Last month, Apple upped the starting price of its Vision Pro from $3,499 to $3,699 as part of the company's sweeping product price hikes.

Related Roundup: Apple Vision Pro
Tags: Samsung, The Elec
Buyer's Guide: Vision Pro (Neutral)
Related Forum: Apple Vision Pro

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Top Rated Comments

PBG4 Dude Avatar
PBG4 Dude
34 minutes ago at 05:27 am

I don't understand why a rich company can't work on glasses and VR at the same time... or what one even has to do with the other considering how different they are... I mean the audio only glasses they plan to release a year or 2 from now are basically the same as the AirPods with cameras, nothing visual. though a Vision Product with half the resolution does sound lame
Agree. Couldn’t imagine upgrading to something with half the resolution of current.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vertsix Avatar
vertsix
18 minutes ago at 05:42 am
If the success of Whoop is any indication, people are feeling less inclined to be distracted or strapped into their digital life.

This is why Vision Pro is doomed to fail, and is already pretty much dead.

And it sucks, because it has amazing technology inside.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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