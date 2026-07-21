Apple Patches Hide My Email Flaw More Than a Year After It Was Reported

Apple addressed a vulnerability in Hide My Email that exposed a user's real email address, reports 404 Media. Apple told the site the issue was fully fixed in a patch released on July 3.



The Hide My Email vulnerability was brought to Apple's attention in June 2025, but the company did not fix it until 404 Media publicized the bug in early July.

EasyOptOuts co-founder Tyler Murphy, who first reported the flaw to Apple, said he was told it was under investigation. Apple told him the vulnerability was fixed in March 2026, but it had not been. In the following months, Apple said it was again looking into the problem, but Murphy was unconvinced Apple would actually address it, so he contacted 404 Media to make it public.

404 Media confirmed the vulnerability has been patched, and has now shared details on how it worked, since it can no longer be exploited. Hide My Email is a paid iCloud+ feature that lets users create an anonymous email address for website sign-ups and email correspondence.

Sending a targeted Hide My Email user a message that got rejected as spam caused the person's real email address to appear in email logs.



"We don't know how often hidden email addresses were leaked in email logs. For many major email hosts, the leak was triggered simply by an email being automatically rejected as spam, even if it was a legitimate message. Such emails probably didn't make it to your inbox, so you can't review your spam folder to learn whether you were affected," Murphy and EasyOptOuts co-founder Ben Weiner said in a new statement. "The bug that caused Apple's Hide My Email to leak hidden email addresses to senders has been fixed. However, we don't think the risk to Hide My Email users has been eliminated. Because non-malicious emails could bounce, revealing your hidden email address, and because mail transfer logs are often retained, we'd assume that any hidden email address linked to a Hide My Email address created before July 7, 2026, may have been exposed and could still be in third-party logs," they added.

While the bug has now been addressed, email logs that pre-date the fix could still expose user email addresses.

Apple has been sued over the Hide My Email flaw, and the plaintiffs are seeking class action status. The lawsuit says Apple violated California's false advertising law and other consumer protection statutes because Apple knew Hide My Email did not work as advertised.