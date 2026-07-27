Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.6
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.6, a small update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out last year. macOS Tahoe 26.6 comes a month after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.5.2.
Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, macOS Tahoe 26.6 includes security fixes for the Mac and it optimizes Spotlight for the release of macOS 27.
Popular Stories
Apple today provided the third beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming two weeks after Apple seeded the second beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.6 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free...
Apple today provided public beta testers with the third betas of iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, watchOS 26.6, and tvOS 26.6, with the software coming a day after Apple seeded the betas to developers.
After signing up to beta test the software updates on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the new software using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each ...
Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.5.2, a small update to the macOS Tahoe operating system that came out last year. macOS Tahoe 26.5.2 comes a month after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.5.1.
Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.
According to Apple's release notes for the update, macOS Tahoe 26.5.2...