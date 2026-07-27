 Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.6 - MacRumors
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Apple Releases macOS Tahoe 26.6

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Apple today released macOS Tahoe 26.6, a small update to the ‌macOS Tahoe‌ operating system that came out last year. ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 comes a month after Apple released macOS Tahoe 26.5.2.

macOS Tahoe 26 Feature
Mac owners can download the software by opening the System Settings app and then navigating to the Software Updates section.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, ‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.6 includes security fixes for the Mac and it optimizes Spotlight for the release of macOS 27.

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Top Rated Comments

D
DC Wallaby
4 minutes ago at 10:56 am
Not showing up yet for me (US East Coast). 🤷🏻‍♂️ The other platforms’ updates are.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Chris The Bipolarbear Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
6 minutes ago at 10:54 am
Not showing up in uk
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
abcmax
6 minutes ago at 10:54 am
I don't have any macOS updates available.



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Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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