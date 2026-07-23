Foldable iPhone Still Faces Production Hurdles, Report Says

Apple's foldable iPhone still faces production hurdles that leave its exact launch timing undecided, according to a new report from DigiTimes, even as Foxconn carries out what supply chain sources describe as "final mass-production adjustments."



The report says Apple has assigned Foxconn to lead the device from new product introduction (NPI) through to mass production, citing the assembler's experience with precision structural components and large-scale production tuning. One industry source claimed Foxconn is the only Apple partner with a realistic chance of meeting the expected production target.

The framing sits somewhat against recent reporting. Foxconn began trial production in April, Apple subsequently raised its order to around 10 million units on the back of resolved hinge and circuit board problems, and just two weeks ago a China Securities Journal report aggregated by DigiTimes said the device was already in mass production with no delay envisaged. Today's report instead says the engineering validation phase may have caused a delay of one to two months, with the hinge structure and display durability testing remaining the principal bottlenecks.

The foldable iPhone is still, at the very least, expected to be unveiled alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September, with a book-style design, an inner display of around 7.7 to 7.8 inches, a 5.5-inch cover screen, a thickness of roughly 4.5mm, and a starting price above $2,000.