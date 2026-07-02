Apple Ramps Foldable iPhone 'Ultra' Production to 10 Million Units

Apple has told suppliers to prepare to make approximately 10 million foldable iPhones this year, up from a previous forecast of about 7-8 million units a few months ago, reports Nikkei Asia ($).



Apple has already booked parts for roughly 80 million smartphones for the second half of 2026, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first-ever foldable iPhone. The company's full 2026 production is expected to top 220 million units, according to the publication.

Apple's purchasing power is said to have left it better positioned than rivals like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, which have each cut annual production targets below 100 million units amid an industry-wide memory shortage.

Some suppliers have reportedly been told to expect orders for as many as 85 million new iPhones in the second half of 2026, with Apple asking them to reserve iPhone 17 components for the coming iPhone 18 lineup.

Engineering problems tied to the foldable iPhone's hinge appear to have been resolved, but that has raised the odds of a small initial shipment following the device's launch. A larger production run likely won't begin until closer to the end of the year.

Apple raised prices on MacBooks and iPads last month in response to rising component costs, but the iPhone 17 lineup has so far been spared from a price hike. If that remains the case, Apple will likely use the new devices launches to introduce increased pricing across the lineup. IDC has predicted that the foldable will carry an average selling price of $2,500, with storage options potentially priced as high as $3,000.

Apple's foldable iPhone is rumored to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover display, along with Touch ID instead of Face ID, an A20 chip, and Apple's C2 modem. The device is expected to be released alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models in September. Apple's book-style foldable could launch as the "iPhone Ultra," as suggested by reports.