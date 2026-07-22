Foxconn Ramps Up Hiring as iPhone 18 Pro Enters Mass Production

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models have entered mass production and are now in a production ramp-up phase, according to China Securities News.



In a new report citing industry chain sources (via MyDrivers), Apple's main assembly partner Foxconn is said to have entered its peak recruitment period to prepare for large-scale production and stocking ahead of the fall launch. Hourly wages, base pay, and rehire bonuses have all been raised to attract workers amid the ramp-up.

The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ is expected to introduce a smaller Dynamic Island cutout for its front camera and Face ID sensors. The opening is said to shrink from 20.76mm to 13.49mm, an area reduction of roughly 35%, which would push the screen-to-body ratio up to about 94.7% and reduce how much the cutout intrudes on full-screen content like games and movies played in landscape mode.

The devices are also expected to gain the A20 Pro chip, continuing Apple's usual performance and efficiency gains, alongside a new main camera with variable aperture technology that adjusts light intake depending on the shooting environment, which should improve low-light photography and depth-of-field control.

Chinese brokerages offer a mixed but largely bullish view on the device. CSC Financial said iPhone 17 sales have been strong and that Apple's innovation cycle is trending upward, with a foldable iPhone and smart glasses among several new products expected between 2026 and 2027 that could directly benefit the sector. Industrial Securities said the combination of expanding Apple Intelligence availability, the iPhone 18 lineup, and a new foldable iPhone should keep hardware and AI innovation driving the high-end smartphone market, and recommended investors continue tracking mid-to-long-term opportunities tied to Apple's product strength and AI upgrades.

Apple is reportedly adjusting its release cadence for the line this year, adopting a staggered rollout rather than launching the full lineup at once. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max are expected to arrive first, in September, while the standard ‌iPhone 18‌ is not expected to launch until next year, likely alongside the iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2.