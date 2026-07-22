Switching From iPhone to Android Just Got Easier With Android 17

Android 17 includes a wireless native migration experience for transferring more types of data from an iPhone, making the process of switching to an Android device easier.



Google says the upgraded method allows Google Accounts, passwords, Wi-Fi credentials, and eSIMs to be transferred. It also supports photos, videos, contacts, messages, and calendars, like the prior version of the switching tool. Data transfers require an iPhone with iOS 26.3 or later.

Both Apple and Google had to implement iPhone and Android transfer tools that work without an app to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act. When you set up a new Android smartphone or iPhone, there are now simple built-in options to transfer data from a competing platform. Before the on-device transfer options, Google and Apple offered apps for moving data.

The Digital Markets Act requires services to offer data portability to prevent lock-in to an operating system. It also forced Apple and Google to implement a simplified eSIM transfer process.

Android 17 with the new data transfer method has been rolling out to select Pixel devices since June and will also come to Samsung's newly announced Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 smartphones.