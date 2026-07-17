Apple and Google Hit With Demand to Pull AI 'Nudify' Apps

A San Francisco City Attorney has sent cease-and-desist letters to Apple and Google demanding the removal of 13 AI "face-swap" apps that can generate nonconsensual nude images, according to WIRED.



The letters, sent on Thursday, target eight apps on the App Store and five on the Play Store that market themselves as face-swapping tools but are used to "undress" photos of real people. The attorney's office wants both companies to cut ties with the developers and stop taking a cut of in-app payments, arguing they are effectively "aiding and abetting" the sale of explicit deepfake images. The attorney called the practice "illegal, harmful, and completely unacceptable" and believes Apple and Google have collected millions in fees from the apps.

Both companies have developer rules against pornography and have removed batches of nudify apps in the past after being flagged by researchers. A Google spokesperson told WIRED that the company has deleted "hundreds" of apps with nudifying features for policy violations, including the five named in the letters. In June, it emerged that Apple had already tightened its ‌App Store‌ guideline language on developer responsibility for pornographic content.