 Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $299, MacBook Pro Up to $500 Off in Latest Apple Deals - MacRumors
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Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $299, MacBook Pro Up to $500 Off in Latest Apple Deals

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Some of the best Apple-related discounts this week include $100 off the Apple Watch Series 11, $150 off the M5 MacBook Air, and up to $500 off the 2026 MacBook Pro. You'll also find great deals on Anker accessories available on Amazon right now.

Best Apple Deals Feature Shelf OrangeNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $500 off MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/1TB) for $2,349.00

$500 OFF
16-inch M5 Max MacBook Pro (48GB/2TB) for $4,499.00

Amazon's prices on the 2026 MacBook Pro have now joined in on Apple's recent price hikes, meaning we're no longer tracking pre-hike markdowns on these devices. However, there are still notable sales to be found if you're shopping for a MacBook Pro this month, with up to $500 off new prices available right now on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 11

apple watch series 11 peach

  • What's the deal? Take $100 off Apple Watch Series 11
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm GPS) for $299.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 11 (46mm GPS) for $329.00

Amazon this week has low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes a handful of 42mm and 46mm GPS aluminum models, but cellular devices are a bit more rare this time around.

MacBook Air

macbook air orange

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M5 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
13-inch M5 MacBook Air (24GB/1TB) for $1,649.00

Amazon is taking $150 off multiple models of the M5 MacBook Air, focused mainly on 13-inch models this time around. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen on the notebooks in the wake of Apple's price hikes last month.

Anker

anker stand orange

  • What's the deal? Save on Anker accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $99.74

$60 OFF
Anker SOLIX Power Station with Lantern for $189.99

Anker's popular Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has dropped to $99.74 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price that we last tracked during Prime Day. There are plenty of other Anker accessories on sale this week, which you can find in our original post.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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