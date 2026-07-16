New iPad Mini With Four Upgrades Reportedly Launching by October

Apple is planning to release a new iPad mini model with an OLED display by October this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple already updated the iPad Pro with an OLED display in May 2024, but the iPad mini, iPad Air, and entry-level iPad are all still equipped with LCD screens. The move to OLED technology would result in the next iPad mini offering improved image quality, thanks to richer colors and higher contrast ratio with true blacks.

Given that OLED displays are generally more expensive than LCDs, the next iPad mini could have a higher starting price compared to the current model.

Gurman did not provide any other details about the next iPad mini today, but he previously reported that the device would receive a vibration-based speaker system and increased water resistance. The next iPad mini is also rumored to be powered by either an A19 Pro or A20 chip, up from the A17 Pro chip in the current model.

The current ‌model launched in October 2024, with the A17 Pro chip enabling Apple Intelligence.