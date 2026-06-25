Report: iPad Mini OLED Panel Mass Production Has Begun

OLED panel mass production has reportedly begun for several upcoming Apple products, including the long-rumored OLED iPad mini and OLED MacBook Pro.



According to a Korean-language ETNews report, Samsung Display started mass production of OLED panels for Apple's first OLED iPad mini this month. The report adds that production of OLED panels for the MacBook Pro is scheduled to begin in July, coinciding with the startup of Samsung's new 8.6-generation OLED production line.

The OLED iPad mini has been rumored for several years now as Apple gradually expands OLED technology beyond the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple brought OLED to the iPad Pro in 2024, and display industry analysts have long expected the iPad mini to follow before the technology eventually reaches the iPad Air.

OLED will replace the current LCD technology used in the iPad mini 7, offering higher contrast, deeper blacks, and improved power efficiency. There are no rumors suggesting exactly when the next ‌iPad mini‌ will be released, but a late 2026 launch is widely expected.

The rumored upcoming MacBook Pro redesign – possibly marketed with a higher-tier "MacBook Ultra" moniker – is believed to be next in line in Apple's product lineup to adopt OLED, replacing the current mini-LED technology. Multiple supply chain reports have indicated Samsung Display's dedicated Gen 8.6 OLED production line is key to Apple's Mac transition.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the OLED MacBook Pro will also be the first Mac to adopt touchscreen technology. The machine is expected to be released towards the end of the year or early 2027, depending on how well Apple contends with industry-wide memory chip shortages.

ETNews says Samsung Display and LG Display are supplying all of Apple's OLED panels for products launching in the second half of the year. Samsung and LG are reportedly sharing production of OLED panels for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, while LG Display is said to be the sole supplier for the Apple Watch Series 12. Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly be the exclusive supplier for the foldable iPhone, OLED iPad mini, and OLED MacBook Pro displays.

The report also claims Chinese display maker BOE is not participating in the iPhone 18 supply chain after quality issues reportedly delayed shipments for iPhone 17 Pro displays.