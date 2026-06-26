 OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra, and Luna in Limited Preview - MacRumors
Skip to Content

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra, and Luna in Limited Preview

by

OpenAI today launched a limited preview of its GPT–5.6 series, which includes flagship model Sol, a balanced everyday work model named Terra, and Luna, a fast and affordable model.

openai logo teal
Terra is similar in performance to GPT–5.5 but it is 2x cheaper, and Luna offers "strong capability" at OpenAI's lowest price. GPT–5.6 Sol is OpenAI's strongest model to date, with agentic improvements in coding, biology, and cybersecurity. There is a new "max" reasoning effort and an "ultra" mode that uses sub-agents for complex work.

OpenAI says GPT–5.6 Sol has its most "robust safety stack to date" with protections for high-risk activity, sensitive cyber requests, and misuse. It has been tested for weaknesses and hardened against real-world attacks. OpenAI says safeguards allow the model to deliver "substantial benefit for legitimate defensive work" while limiting prohibited offensive use. It is better at helping users find and fix vulnerabilities than carrying out end-to-end attacks, according to OpenAI.

The Trump administration is limiting the launch of GPT–5.6, and OpenAI agreed to hold back on releasing it to all users. The model is instead available for a small group of trusted partners at the current time, but OpenAI is planning for a wider launch after further testing. In its GPT–5.6 announcement, OpenAI pushed back against the administration's request to hold the model back and said the government AI access process should not become the long-term default.

We don't believe this kind of government access process should become the long-term default. It keeps the best tools from users, developers, enterprises, cyber defenders, and global partners who need them. We are taking this short-term step because we believe it is the strongest path to broader availability in the coming weeks, while we work with the Administration to develop the cyber Executive Order framework and a repeatable process for future model releases.

The Trump administration is putting together a process for benchmarking and assessing new AI models prior to launch, per a June 2 executive order. The administration previously forced Anthropic to remove access to Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5, even though Anthropic adhered to a voluntary government review process and added guardrails based on government feedback.

The GPT–5.6 models are available through the API and Codex to a trusted set of OpenAI partners and organizations. OpenAI says they will be available more broadly in ChatGPT, Codex, and the API "soon."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: OpenAI

Popular Stories

OpenAI Smartphone Feature

Everything We Know About OpenAI's Planned iPhone Rival

Friday May 29, 2026 9:15 am PDT by
OpenAI is developing a smartphone intended to compete directly with the iPhone, in what appears to be a significant departure from the company's previously stated hardware strategy. Here's everything we know so far. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo published his findings in late April following supply chain checks, describing the device as an "AI agent phone" built around a continuous, context-aware...
Read Full Article141 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Just Increased Prices on MacBooks, iPads, and More

Thursday June 25, 2026 5:44 am PDT by
Apple today dramatically increased device prices across multiple product lines. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. After temporarily taking it down earlier today, Apple's online store is back up with a series of product price increases. The changes are as follows: HomePod mini: $129, up from $99 (+$30) HomePod: $349, up from $299 (+$50) Apple TV: $199, up from...
Read Full Article894 comments
Apple Up Arrow Fearture

Apple Explains Why It Raised Prices on 14 Products Today

Thursday June 25, 2026 10:42 am PDT by
Apple today raised prices on many of its products, including all Macs and iPads, as well as the Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, and Vision Pro. We shared a list of the price increases, which range from $30 for the HomePod mini to up to $1,300 for the Mac Studio. iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods prices have not changed, at least for now. In a statement shared with MacRumors, Apple said it...
Read Full Article290 comments