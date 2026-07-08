OpenAI Introduces GPT-Live to Make ChatGPT Voice Feel Like a Real Conversation

OpenAI today introduced GPT-Live, which it describes as a new generation of voice models meant to make talking to AI feel more like having a conversation with a real person. GPT-Live is meant to replace the existing ChatGPT voice experience.



GPT-Live is able to listen and speak at the same time, and it can show it is paying attention with acknowledgment phrases like "mhmm." The model was built for continuous interaction, and it can make decisions on whether to speak, continue listening, pause, interrupt, or use a tool multiple times per second.



Talking with ChatGPT should now feel much more like a real conversation. You can interrupt with a question, pause to gather your thoughts, or ask ChatGPT to slow down. It naturally acknowledges what you're saying with phrases like "mhmm" or "got it," so you know it's following along. We've also remastered the nine distinct voices in ChatGPT for GPT-Live.

OpenAI says GPT-Live is its smartest voice model to date, using the latest frontier model (currently GPT–5.5) for web search, deep reasoning, and complex work. While GPT-Live works on a task, it is able to continue a conversation, and then give the results of a task when it's finished. It also works for live translation, and displays rich visual cards for weather, stocks, sports, and more.

OpenAI is rolling out GPT-Live–1 and GPT-Live–1 mini to ChatGPT users worldwide starting today. GPT-Live–1 is the default for Go, Plus, and Pro users, while GPT-Live–1 mini is the default for Free users.

ChatGPT users can tap the Voice button to talk with ChatGPT and experience GPT-Live. GPT-Live does not yet support voice with video or screen sharing in ChatGPT, but OpenAI is working to add that feature soon.