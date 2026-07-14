 OpenAI: No Evidence Apple's Trade Secret Complaint Has Merit - MacRumors
Skip to Content

OpenAI: No Evidence Apple's Trade Secret Complaint Has Merit

by

OpenAI says it is "not aware" of any evidence that Apple's allegations of trade secret theft have merit in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

OpenAI vs Apple Feature scaled

While we take these allegations seriously, we're not aware of any evidence that this complaint has merit. We believe in fair competition and allowing people the freedom to work wherever they choose, and we're focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.

Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI on Friday, accusing the company of intellectual property theft. Apple said OpenAI employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu schemed to steal confidential Apple information to further hardware development at OpenAI. Tan is OpenAI's Chief Hardware Officer and a 24-year Apple veteran who led product design, while Liu is on the hardware team at OpenAI after working as a senior system electrical engineer at Apple.

Tan and Liu allegedly asked Apple employees interviewing at OpenAI to come prepared with details on unreleased devices, components, manufacturing processes, and vendor relationships. Liu is also accused of keeping an Apple-issued laptop and exploiting an authentication bug to view confidential documents while working at OpenAI. From the lawsuit:

This is the tip of the iceberg. Apple lacks visibility into what's been happening behind closed doors at OpenAI, where such misconduct is normalized and exemplified by leadership. This much is clear, however: at every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple's trade secrets and confidential information. As a natural result, OpenAI's nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.

When Apple first filed the suit, OpenAI gave a dismissive response. "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets," said OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri. "We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere."

OpenAI's new statement about employee mobility hints at how it will frame the case publicly. In the lawsuit, Apple said more than 400 Apple employees have migrated to OpenAI, so OpenAI can point to its hiring of former Apple employees as motivation for Apple's lawsuit.

Apple is aiming for a jury trial, and is hoping to uncover more evidence through discovery. Apple has requested an injunction requiring OpenAI to cease using any Apple information during the development of OpenAI's AI hardware device. Apple is also seeking damages and suing Tan and Liu for breach of contract for violating their employment agreements.

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, OpenAI

Popular Stories

iCloud General Feature Redux

UK iCloud Users Could Claim £77 Each as Apple Case Heads to Trial

Tuesday June 23, 2026 1:49 am PDT by
A class action lawsuit accusing Apple of overcharging U.K. iCloud users has been certified to go ahead, putting the £3 billion ($3.9 billion) claim on track for a trial in October 2028. According to BBC News, the Competition Appeal Tribunal cleared consumer group Which? to bring the case on behalf of an estimated 40 million U.K. iPhone and iPad owners, each of whom could receive up to £77...
Read Full Article83 comments
app store blue banner epic 1

Supreme Court Will Hear Apple's Appeal in Epic Games App Store Fight

Tuesday June 30, 2026 10:34 am PDT by
The United States Supreme Court has agreed to hear Apple's appeal against the contempt ruling that forced it to change its App Store linking rules, reports Reuters. In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said the court's decision was welcome news. This is an important question of law and we are pleased the Supreme Court will hear our case. Apple asked the Supreme Court to review the decision...
Read Full Article29 comments
Jon Prosser Rainbow

YouTuber Jon Prosser Responds to Apple's Lawsuit Over iOS 26 Leaks

Thursday July 2, 2026 6:42 pm PDT by
Jon Prosser today responded to Apple's lawsuit over iOS 26 leaks, with the YouTuber placing much of the blame on his acquaintance Michael Ramacciotti. As a refresher, Apple sued Prosser and Ramacciotti in July 2025 over alleged theft of the company's trade secrets. Apple alleged that the duo coordinated to break into former Apple software engineer Ethan Lipnik's development iPhone, in order ...
Read Full Article92 comments

Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
"OpenAI says it is "not aware" of any evidence"

Sounds like they asked ChatGPT about it.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Le_Chiffre Avatar
Le_Chiffre
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
“not aware” 😂

So open ai are guilty and Apple has the receipts. 🤣
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boswald Avatar
boswald
7 minutes ago at 01:53 pm
OpenAI:"We already told you we didn't do anything. Isn't once enough?"

I can't wait to see this play out.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
OpenAI’s first statement was a bizarre non-denial, and this second statement is an equally bizarre non-denial that’s been lawyered to hell and back. You “aren’t aware of any evidence that this complaint has merit”? Wtf? Are the allegations true or not?!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
marblesbarkley
12 minutes ago at 01:49 pm
uh…


…sounds like there is a lot of literal evidence
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
STOCK411
7 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
sure thing sam altman..... tell that to the judge... Given your company has a track record for this type of things......
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments