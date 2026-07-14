OpenAI: No Evidence Apple's Trade Secret Complaint Has Merit

OpenAI says it is "not aware" of any evidence that Apple's allegations of trade secret theft have merit in a statement provided to Bloomberg.

While we take these allegations seriously, we're not aware of any evidence that this complaint has merit. We believe in fair competition and allowing people the freedom to work wherever they choose, and we're focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere.

Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI on Friday, accusing the company of intellectual property theft. Apple said OpenAI employees Tang Tan and Chang Liu schemed to steal confidential Apple information to further hardware development at OpenAI. Tan is OpenAI's Chief Hardware Officer and a 24-year Apple veteran who led product design, while Liu is on the hardware team at OpenAI after working as a senior system electrical engineer at Apple.

Tan and Liu allegedly asked Apple employees interviewing at OpenAI to come prepared with details on unreleased devices, components, manufacturing processes, and vendor relationships. Liu is also accused of keeping an Apple-issued laptop and exploiting an authentication bug to view confidential documents while working at OpenAI. From the lawsuit:



This is the tip of the iceberg. Apple lacks visibility into what's been happening behind closed doors at OpenAI, where such misconduct is normalized and exemplified by leadership. This much is clear, however: at every level, from members of its Technical Staff to its Chief Hardware Officer, and in coordination with business partners, OpenAI has been stealing Apple's trade secrets and confidential information. As a natural result, OpenAI's nascent hardware business now rests on the shakiest of foundations, rotten to its core by its illegal reliance on misappropriated trade secrets.

When Apple first filed the suit, OpenAI gave a dismissive response. "We have no interest in other companies' trade secrets," said OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri. "We remain focused on building innovative technology that empowers people everywhere."

OpenAI's new statement about employee mobility hints at how it will frame the case publicly. In the lawsuit, Apple said more than 400 Apple employees have migrated to OpenAI, so OpenAI can point to its hiring of former Apple employees as motivation for Apple's lawsuit.

Apple is aiming for a jury trial, and is hoping to uncover more evidence through discovery. Apple has requested an injunction requiring OpenAI to cease using any Apple information during the development of OpenAI's AI hardware device. Apple is also seeking damages and suing Tan and Liu for breach of contract for violating their employment agreements.