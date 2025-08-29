Check Out This LEGO Classic Bondi Blue iMac G3

LEGO has an "Ideas" website that allows fans to submit mockups and suggestions for future LEGO sets, and one fan has designed a faithful recreation of Apple's iconic 1998 iMac G3 in translucent Bondi Blue.



Designer terauma's 700-piece concept stays true to the original setup, including the distinctive all-in-one computer, "hockey puck" mouse, and matching keyboard, all connected with the appropriately translucent cables that defined the era's aesthetic.

The design incorporates the classic clear elements throughout and includes internal details like a cathode ray tube and even a circuit board representation.



Since launching on May 17, the proposal has gathered nearly 4,500 votes. If the LEGO ‌iMac G3 gets 10,000 "supporters" or votes on the LEGO ideas site, LEGO will review it and will consider it for an official retail set.

It's unclear if Apple would approve such a set, and it's unknown if it will pass LEGO's review. LEGO evaluates submissions based on existing products, products already in development, brand fit, expected demand, licensing possibilities, build quality, and more.



The submission follows other Apple-themed LEGO concepts, including last year's Apple Store design that successfully reached the review threshold. If you're into LEGO, maybe consider giving it your vote!