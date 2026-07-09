 Last Call: M5 Pro MacBook Pro Remains at Pre-Hike Price But Not for Much Longer - MacRumors
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Last Call: M5 Pro MacBook Pro Remains at Pre-Hike Price But Not for Much Longer

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It's been a few weeks since Apple announced widespread price hikes across numerous product categories, including the 2026 MacBook Pro. These new prices are now reaching third party retailers, but there remains one exception at Best Buy, which still has one model of the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro at its pre-hike price.

m5 pro macbook pro launch dayNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 24GB/2TB 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro for $2,549.00, down from the new price of $2,999.00. This one is available in both Silver and Space Black, and Best Buy provides both in-store pick-up and delivery options at checkout.

$450 OFF
14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro (24GB/2TB) for $2,549.00

Across Best Buy and Amazon, this remains one of the only products still available at pre-hike prices, with nearly every other MacBook and iPad either unavailable to purchase or only available at their newly increased prices.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

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