 Beats Charging Cables Now Available in 'Power Pink' - MacRumors
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Beats Charging Cables Now Available in 'Power Pink'

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Back in April 2025, Apple's Beats brand debuted a collection of woven charging cables in a variety of colors, initially offering varying combinations of USB-C to USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning in 1.5-meter and 20-centimeter lengths. The lineup was expanded earlier this year with new 3-meter USB-C to USB-C options in four different colors, and today Beats is launching a new Power Pink color option for several of the cable variants.

Beats Power Pink Feature
The new Power Pink cables are offered in the following configurations:

As these cables are primarily intended for charging, all three only support USB 2.0 data speeds. That's not enough for high-speed data transfers, but they can be used for data syncing and wired CarPlay with both Apple and Android devices.

The USB-C to USB-C cables additionally support simultaneous charging and audio when used with compatible Beats headphones and speakers, and they support lossless audio on compatible devices as well.

The new cables are available starting today on apple.com and will be available at target.com and in Target stores beginning July 12. The 1.5-meter cables are priced at $18.99 and the 3-meter cables are priced at $29.99.

Tag: Beats

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