Beats Launches Solo Buds in Retailer-Exclusive Orange Color in the U.S. and Japan

Apple's Beats brand has launched a new retailer-exclusive orange color for its Solo Buds, with the earphones available now at Best Buy in the United States and coming July 4 to 7–Eleven in Japan.



The Solo Buds are an entry-level earphone product from Beats, normally priced at $79.99 in the United States, although they are occasionally offered on sale such as the current $10 discount at Best Buy bringing all colors down to $69.99. The Solo Buds offer up to 18 hours of battery life in the buds themselves, with their tiny case offering only wired charging capabilities and no battery of its own.

Beats debuted the Solo Buds back in June 2024 in Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red color options, as well as an Arctic Purple that has been exclusive to Apple and Target. Late last year, a new retailer-exclusive Ivory color launched at Walmart in the United States and at other retail partners in select countries.

While the new orange color is exclusive to Best Buy and 7-Eleven, it is very similar to orange Solo Buds that were offered in India for free with the purchase of an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus back in October 2024 as part of a promotion in celebration of Diwali. The limited-edition earbuds offered in India included purple Beats "b" logos on the earbuds and case, while the new ones at Best Buy and 7-Eleven feature red "b" logos.