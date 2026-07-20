 Apple Seeds watchOS 27 Beta 4 to Developers - MacRumors
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Apple Seeds watchOS 27 Beta 4 to Developers

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Apple today seeded the fourth beta of watchOS 27 to developers, with the update coming two weeks after the launch of the third beta.

watchos 27
The beta can be downloaded through the Watch app on the iPhone with a free developer account. The Apple Watch will need to be on the charger, connected to Wi-Fi, and have a battery level of 50 percent or above for new software to be installed. The beta is available for all Apple Watch models compatible with ‌watchOS 27‌ except for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

‌watchOS 27‌ gains Siri AI, the smarter, more capable version of ‌Siri‌. ‌Siri‌ can hold back-and-forth conversations, plus it has access to general world knowledge and your personal data to answer questions and find information. ‌Siri‌ AI on Apple Watch requires an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, including the iPhone 15 Pro and later.

There's a new Dynamic app grid that highlights ‌Siri‌ suggested apps, and more intuitive Smart Stack Suggestions. You can find your parked car, see pinned messages, get noise alerts, and view identity and transit cards.

Liquid Glass has been updated to improve legibility, and Workout Buddy works on the Apple Watch even when an iPhone isn't nearby. Workout Buddy also gains new metrics like progressive increases to distance, pace, or duration. Apple added a new all-in-one Find My app with support for Precision Finding, and there are performance optimizations that improve battery life.

More on what's new in ‌watchOS 27‌ is available in our watchOS 27 roundup.

Related Roundups: watchOS 26, watchOS 27
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

T
TOM1211
9 minutes ago at 11:37 am
Got series 9 on beta 3 if I ask it to set a timer with Siri it tells me that app isn’t installed , Siri has been mostly useless on my watch here’s hoping for an improvement and Siri responses still seem super loud .
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
ryanmp
23 minutes ago at 11:23 am
I'm hoping to welcome back the Walkie Talkie!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
L
leonhook
28 minutes ago at 11:17 am
It is available for AWU3
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments